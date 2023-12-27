Manager confirms he’d love to sign senior Tottenham star who may never play for Spurs again

A veteran Tottenham star who may never play for the club again already has an overseas side vying for his signature at season’s end.

Tottenham’s squad contains a handful of senior stars who may well be in their final year at the club. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, centre-back Eric Dier and the ever-versatile Ivan Perisic are all in the last year of their respective deals in north London.

Lloris doesn’t even make the matchday squads anymore, with Forster now providing back-up to impressive new No 1 Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to cash in on Dier next month to avoid losing a saleable asset for free six months later.

However, with Cristian Romero suffering a hamstring injury that’ll sideline him for four-five weeks, Dier may yet earn a reprieve.

In any case, today’s update regards Perisic who unfortunately suffered a serious ACL injury back in September.

The Croatian, 34, may not return before the season has finished and if a new contract isn’t forthcoming, he may have already played his last match for Tottenham.

If Perisic does make way at season’s end, a return to Croatia with Hajduk Split could be on the cards.

Perisic was on Hajduk Split’s books as a youngster between 2000-06. Perisic never played senior competitive football for the side after opting to join French outfit Sochaux while still a teenager.

Now, in quotes carried by Sport Witness, Hajduk manager, Mislav Karoglan, has opened the door for Perisic to return to his boyhood club.

Hajduk boss makes Perisic plea

“I don’t know how his recovery is going after the injury, and the only thing I can say from my side is that I would like to have him in the dressing room whenever possible.”

Sport Witness’ piece also cites various prior reports out of Croatia that claimed Perisic returning to Hajduk is a very real possibility next summer.

The fact he’d not cost a transfer fee will obviously help, with one report even claiming a verbal agreement is in place.

Whether those claims are premature remains to be seen. Nonetheless, if Spurs do wave goodbye to Perisic next summer, the veteran left-footer is safe in the knowledge he has at least one club willing to bring him on board.

