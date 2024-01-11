Manager ‘has no fear’ Tottenham will sign star player, as Postecoglou sent major transfer warning

Tottenham Hotspur have been issued with a serious transfer warning, as a manager has insisted he ‘has no fear’ that his most valuable defender will be moving to the Premier League.

Injuries to important defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have forced Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to use Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at centre-back in recent weeks, with Eric Dier not in his plans. Van De Ven is now back fit, but the defensive crisis has shown Postecoglou that he is in desperate need of more top players arriving in the position.

This is where Radu Dragusin comes in. Tottenham have fought off an attempted hijack from Bayern Munich and are now poised to sign the 21-year-old from Genoa. Tottenham will reportedly pay the Italian side €30million (£25.8m) for Dragusin.

Dier, meanwhile, has been given the green light to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and is set to join Bayern in a €4m (£3.4m) deal.

In addition to the signing of Dragusin, Postecoglou could probably do with another centre-half joining his squad this month to bolster his options and give the club a better chance at qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

One defender that has been linked with Spurs is Koki Machida. He is a 26-year-old Japan international who currently plays for Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

In early December, Spurs were tipped to step up their interest in Machida with a view to landing him during January. It was also claimed that Union SG would hold out for €15m (£13m) for Machida.

However, Union SG’s manager, Alexander Blessin, is very confident that the player will be remaining in Belgium for at least the rest of the season.

Manager not threatened by Tottenham interest

In a recent interview, Blessin was asked about Machida potentially leaving the club, and he hit back with a strong response.

“When there is talk about transfers, I think it is more about next season,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“The mercato [market] is open, those players deserve their national selections and if they perform well there, we know how things can go in football.

“If big clubs are interested in my players, then that is no problem for me. That just means that we are doing a good job here. I have no fear that a player would leave.”

It is clear that if any club made an approach for Machida, Blessin would urge those above him at Union SG to reject it. The six-cap international is a key player for Blessin, having played in 24 of their 30 games across all competitions so far this term. And Machida’s solid performances have seen him become Union SG’s most valuable defender according to transfermarkt, at €6m (£5m).

If Spurs were to stun Blessin by landing Machida this month, then they would have to wait until February before actually being able to use him. That is because he has been selected to represent Japan at the upcoming Asian Cup.

It seems Spurs will have to identify other defensive targets if they are to sign a second new centre-back after Dragusin.

