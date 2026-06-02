Tottenham ‘deal on’ as Roberto De Zerbi working ‘fast’ to sign Brazilian winger who ‘wants the move’

Tottenham Hotspur are in contact to bring Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also suggested the fee that Spurs would have to pay for the Manchester City winger.

On May 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man City have told Savinho that he is free to leave this summer.

Savinho signed a new and improved contract with Man City only last summer, despite strong interest from Tottenham.

However, Man City are now ready to offload the 22-year-old Brazil international winger.

Sources have told us that Tottenham remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Savinho, who is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2031.

We reported on May 27 that Savinho is ‘very open to the idea of a move to north London’.

Transfer guru Romano has now backed our claim, adding that Tottenham are in talks over Savinho.

The Italian journalist has also reported that Tottenham believe that Savinho wants to move to Tottenham, who have retained their Premier League status for next season under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Romano wrote on X at 12:06am on June 2: “Negotiations ongoing for Savinho to Tottenham as revealed two weeks ago… and progressing well.

“#THFC believe Savinho wants the move, talks continue as Man City could open doors to his exit in case of good proposal.

“Deal on.”

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Savinho price drops – Fabrizio Romano

According to Romano, Man City will have to sell Savinho for less than the 80million (£69.1m, $93.2m) transfer fee that the Cityzens want for the youngster.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are stepping up their efforts in order to try accelerate on a deal for Savinho.

“Contacts are ongoing.

“Tottenham want to be fast on player side and then negotiate with Manchester City as soon as possible to sign the Brazilian winger.

“But the deal is on.

“The deal is on for Savinho.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen again because there is still to understand how much Manchester City want, probably no longer the €80million (£69.1m, $93.2m) they wanted one year ago.

“The price is going to be probably different, but Tottenham are there.

“Tottenham were there with Thomas Frank as a coach in 2025, and Tottenham are still there in 2026 with Roberto De Zerbi.”

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