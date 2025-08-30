£15m star ‘tempted’ by Tottenham after ‘talks’ as Daniel Levy ready to fulfil his wage demands

Tottenham Hotspur are holding talks to sign a player that Manchester City are ready to offload before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, according to a report, but Thomas Frank’s side are facing competition from one of Europe’s biggest clubs for his signature.

With the window to close on Monday, Tottenham have ramped up their pursuit of top targets. Xavi Simons has joined from RB Leipzig despite Chelsea being after the Netherlands international attacking midfielder for most of the summer, with Tottenham still harbouring hopes of convincing Man City to sell Savinho.

Another Man City player is on Tottenham’s radar, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Spurs are keen on Manuel Akanji.

According to Romano, Tottenham have already approached Man City for Akanji, who is available for £15million (€17.3m, $20.3m)

AC Milan are also keen on securing the services of the 30-year-old Switzerland international defender, who has won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each other Man City.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has brought an update on the future of Akanji, claiming that he is tempted by the prospect of joining Tottenham.

While Milan will struggle to pay the wages of Akanji, which are £180,000 per week, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would have no such issues.

Bailey told TBR: “Akanji could stay, he loves it at City but I am told he is tempted by Milan and now Tottenham and there is a good chance he moves.

“His wages are an issue for the Italian club. However, they are happy to meet the asking price for the player which is around £15million.

“Now Tottenham have entered the conversation and are holding talks – unlike Milan they don’t have an issue with his salary.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

AC Milan go public with Manuel Akanji interest

While Tottenham are privately trying to do a deal for Akanji, Milan have gone public with their interest in the defender.

Milan sporting director Igli Tare said: “This change in formation in the last few days has put us in a bit of trouble.

“In the next four or five days, we need to try to bring home an experienced player like Akanji: he can play for AC Milan. But it’s not easy.”

It is unlikely that Tare would have gone public if Milan did not believe that Akanji would at least be interested in a move to San Siro.

Milan are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have lofty plans to at least challenge for the Serie A title this season under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

However, if Tottenham are able to meet the financial demands of Man City and Akanji, then Milan would have to look at alternatives.

Latest Tottenham Hotspur news: Midfielder bid, Kobbie Mainoo response

Tottenham are ready to make a bid for a midfielder they tried to sign last summer when he was at Chelsea.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has revealed the response that Manchester United have given to Tottenham after the north London club made contact with him about signing midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

A swap deal involving Tottenham and West Ham United has been mooted.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?