Chelsea more likely than Tottenham to sign €320,000-a-week star as transfer expert makes ‘big headlines’ claim

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but a loan move to Chelsea could be possible for the goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen’s future at Barcelona is in doubt. The goalkeeper is under contract at last season’s LaLiga winners until the summer of 2028, but there is a chance that he could leave earlier because of Joan Garcia.

Barcelona signed Garcia from Espanyol in the summer of 2025, with the 24-year-old the number one goalkeeper for the Blaugrana when he is fit and available.

Wojciech Szczesny is another option between the posts for Barcelona, who lost to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico last weekend.

Ter Stegen is on the sidelines at the moment as he is recovering from a back surgery, with Sport reporting that the Germany international goalkeeper is not expected to play until January 2026.

According to Sport, a Catalan sports publication, Tottenham are among the clubs that have made contact over a deal for Ter Stegen in the January transfer window.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that it is unlikely that Tottenham will sign the 33-year-old goalkeeper, who earns €320,577 (£278,903, $374,624) per week at Barcelona, according to Capology.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are more likely than Tottenham to make a loan move for the Barcelona star.

Tottenham do not want to sign a major and established goalkeeper like Ter Stegen and create unnecessary “big headlines” should he fail to get ahead of Guglielmo Vicario in Thomas Frank’s starting line-up.

Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen are the two main goalkeepers at Chelsea at the moment, but last season’s Conference League winners are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Mike Maignan, who is out of contract at AC Milan at the end of the season.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “I don’t think he really fits the bill for what Spurs will be looking for if they sign a new keeper.

“From what I understand, they would be looking for a player to contend with Vicario and pushing for starts, but not to necessarily come with a huge reputation and a profile that would lead to big headlines if they were not playing.

“The idea is to simply make the squad stronger and ensure there is more competition.

“My understanding on Ter Stegen has always been that Chelsea could enter the picture, particularly if a short-term deal was possible.

“So, I still think that is worth looking out for while they consider what to do long-term.”

