Report reveals huge Conte snub from top Tottenham midfield target before Bentancur arrival

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reportedly failed in his efforts to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in January before eventually settling on Rodrigo Bentancur.

The winter window was a frustrating one for Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici until a flurry of action on deadline day saw the arrivals of Juventus duo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski. However, there were also numerous exits in the shape of Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

The addition of Uruguayan Bentancur was an absolute must, given the decision to offload three midfielders. However, things could have been very different if Conte had gotten his way.

FC Inter News claims that the Italian originally wanted Brozovic on board. Conte knows all about the Croatian’s talents, having coached him at the San Siro.

Brozovic became a real star of Inter’s midfield during Conte’s time there and a deal would have been a real coup.

However, it was the player himself who scuppered the move by ‘immediately declining’ the offer. That is despite the fact that he only has six months left on his Inter contract.

The report adds that Brozovic is still hopeful of earning a new deal with the Italian giants and wants to stay.

Dybala interest from Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Dybala is free to leave Juventus this summer for free and Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham want the Argentina forward

Newcastle and Barcelona were also keen on the Croatian but were, like Tottenham, left disappointed.

Bentancur, meanwhile, could make his debut alongside Kulusevski in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Brighton.

FA Cup penalty shootouts: Liverpool, Brighton with some of the best records ahead of the fourth round

Tottenham set to renew £70m striker interest

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s chase for £70m-rated Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is a strong hint that Harry Kane will want out again by the time the summer comes around, according to reports.

There was a flurry of activity on January deadline day as Spurs landed Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, while also shipping out Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil – although the latter three were all loan deals.

The summer window is expected to be similarly busy, as Antonio Conte looks to reshape his squad. However, it’s highly unlikely that the north London club will leave all their business until the final day again.

Conte needs time to work with his players in pre-season. To that point, Tottenham are expected to try and land their targets much earlier this time around.

And one of those targets is Osimhen, who is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all said to be chasing the Nigerian, with the Red Devils and Magpies expected to renew their interest as soon as the summer window opens.

Football Insider claims that Spurs actually made an enquiry for the attacker in January. However, they were knocked back by the Italian giants and had to settle for Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski instead.

But the report adds that sporting director Fabio Paratici will be back in for Osimhen. That could then, in turn, once again mean Kane moving on.

The England skipper was clearly devastated that his proposed switch to Manchester City never happened in 2021.

Conte being in place still gives Tottenham hope

His club form in the early part of the season was woeful. However, he has since knuckled down and has been visibly lifted by Antonio Conte’s arrival.

But the fact Spurs are willing to spend £70m on a new striker suggests they know how Kane still feels.

Tottenham are still expected to be able to demand £100m for their talisman, although his value has dropped.

The next few months will now be critical for Kane and the club going forward. If Spurs secure a Champions League spot then there must still be a chance that Kane stays, which would enable the club to spend less on a back-up striker and more on improving the rest on Conte’s squad.

READ MORE: Tottenham risk war with Newcastle as defensive favourite features on three-man summer shortlist