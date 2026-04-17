Marcos Senesi ‘agrees’ terms with Tottenham but TWO key factors could see transfer collapse

Marcos Senesi has agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a potential summer move, but TEAMtalk understands the deal is not yet guaranteed due to two crucial conditions.

Spurs have moved quickly to position themselves at the front of the queue for the Argentine defender, who is set to leave AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Talks have progressed positively, with an agreement now in place on personal terms.

However, sources have confirmed that Senesi will only complete the move to North London if Tottenham retain their Premier League status. The 28-year-old is not prepared to commit his future without clarity on the club’s top-flight standing.

Spurs currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table and are two points away from safety, as Roberto de Zerbi prepares for a hugely important clash against Brighton on Saturday.

Should Tottenham drop to the second-tier for the first time since the 1976/77 campaign, Senesi’s prospective move could collapse.

In addition, there remains the possibility of a late twist involving Barcelona…

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Barcelona could still hijack Tottenham transfer

Barcelona continue to monitor Senesi’s situation, and have held discussions over a potential move.

That said, as we have reported, Barcelona’s priority remains Alessandro Bastoni, with the Catalan side now actively progressing their pursuit of the Inter Milan centre-back.

Senesi is therefore viewed as a secondary option in Spain, but his availability on a free transfer ensures he remains firmly on their radar should their pursuit of Bastoni stall.

For Tottenham, the situation is clear: they have done the groundwork and secured an agreement, but their fate this season and Barcelona’s next move will ultimately determine whether Senesi ends up in North London.

Senesi, who joined Bournemouth from Feyenoord in a deal worth around £10.5million in 2022, is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important players.

He has started all but one of the Cherries’ 32 Premier League games this season, helping his side to keep nine clean sheets in the process, and also contributing four assists.

But Senesi is now set to follow Andoni Iraola out the exit door, with the club striking a deal to replace their manager with Marco Rose.

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