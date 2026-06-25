Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make huge investments in order to bring Marcus Rashford to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals what the Manchester United winger wants to do regarding his future.

On June 22, it emerged that Tottenham are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Rashford.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has finished, with the winger set to start pre-season at Man Utd once he is back from the 2026 World Cup with England – as things stand.

Barcelona decided against triggering the £26million buy-out clause in the loan deal with Man Utd by June 15.

Tottenham want to sign a new winger in the summer transfer window and have Rashford on their list, with The i Paper reporting that the north London club plan to make a bid for the winger soon.

The Athletic has reported that Rashford has a release clause of £40million in his contract at Man Utd.

The clause is not valid for Liverpool and Manchester City, but Tottenham can trigger it – if they want to.

While £40m for an experienced Premier League-proven winger who won LaLiga with Barcelona last season would be a bargain, Rashford’s wages of £325,000-a-week are daunting for most clubs.

However, according to The Sun, Tottenham are willing to meet Rashford’s wage demands.

’Rashford’s salary at United will increase to £325,000-a-week next month and it has been suggested that Tottenham would meet his wage demands,’ states the report.

The report has been co-written by The Sun’s Manchester United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, who has in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of the Red Devils.

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Marcus Rashford wants Barcelona move – sources

Rashford enjoyed a very successful spell at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and giving 14 assists in 49 matches in all competitions last season.

The England international winger helped Barcelona win LaLiga last season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rashford still wants to join Barcelona.

Sources have told us that Rashford ‘remains extremely keen’ on a return to the Catalan giants this summer.

However, Barcelona do not want to pay £40m for the winger and have set out certain conditions.

Fletcher has reported: “While Man Utd are placing a £40million price tag for Rashford to be sold, Barcelona believe that price point is too high and are understood to view a figure of around £25-30million as more reflective of his value.

“Key to that all: Barcelona would prefer United to accept an offer in that region in exchange for an obligation to make the move permanent next summer in 2027 and following another year’s loan – as had always been their plan.”

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