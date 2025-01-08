Tottenham burst into Marcus Rashford race in sensational twist as Man Utd field offers

The Marcus Rashford saga has taken a new twist as Tottenham Hotspur are now considering signing the wantaway Manchester United star, it has been claimed.

Rashford has publicly admitted he is on the hunt for a ‘new challenge’ so he can rejuvenate his career away from boyhood club Man Utd, where there is too much pressure on his shoulders. United are open to offers for the winger as Ruben Amorim is preparing for life without him, while his sale would also go down on their books as pure profit.

David Ornstein has stated that the most likely solution in January will be an initial loan as interested clubs will struggle to meet Rashford’s wages, which are worth £325,000 a week.

AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been viewed as the main contenders for the Englishman in the past two days.

But according to an update from the Daily Mail, United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham ‘want to take him on loan’ this month.

Tottenham may be the second-highest scorers in England’s top flight, but manager Ange Postecoglou is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

Rashford has been identified as a player who can help fire Spurs up the Prem standings and ‘rescue their season’.

The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a lethal performer at the top level when on his best form. In the 2022-23 campaign he managed a hugely impressive 30 goals in 56 games, which remains his best season to date.

Unfortunately, though, Rashford has not been able to replicate that form since. Both he and United believe this year is the best time for them to part ways.

While Spurs have a better chance of meeting the player’s wage demands than his suitors on the continent, it would be a big shock if this move went through.

United will not want to strengthen a ‘Big Six’ rival when letting Rashford leave. Plus, the forward would further tarnish his reputation among United supporters by heading to Spurs.

The move cannot be ruled out altogether though, as stranger things have happened in football.

DIVE DEEPER: Marcus Rashford next? How the last 10 players to leave Man Utd for Serie A fared

Rashford to decide between England, Italy or Germany

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that Milan have stepped up their interest in Rashford by launching a loan-to-buy offer for him.

Rashford’s representatives have also flown to Italy to discuss a move with Milan chiefs. They are expected to hold talks with Juve and Dortmund officials in the coming days too. It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be added to their list of meetings.

Ornstein has hinted that Rashford could be brought back into Amorim’s squad if no transfer goes through this month.

As things stand, however, United are pushing to offload him to make room on their wage bill for a new arrival, potentially Randal Kolo Muani.

While Saudi Arabia remains an option for Rashford, he would ideally like to continue playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues when departing United.

DON’T MISS: Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd exit ramps up amid David Ornstein confirmation; lacklustre offer arrives

Man Utd transfers: Zirkzee latest; striker battle

Meanwhile, there has been an update on the future of Joshua Zirkzee amid his underwhelming start to life at United.

The Dutch striker has been weighing up whether to leave United for Juventus after he was booed off the pitch during the defeat to Newcastle.

But reports claim that Zirkzee’s team-mates are urging him to stay and fight for his ‘dream’ of starring in the Prem.

If Zirkzee stays though, he is at risk of falling further down the pecking order.

United have made an enquiry as they look to sign Kolo Muani before Spurs.

The Red Devils would also love to win the race for Viktor Gyokeres, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will now provide them with competition for him.

What is Rashford’s transfer value?