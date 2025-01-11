Tottenham urged to steer clear of sensational Marcus Rashford deal as Man Utd star called ‘bang average’

Tottenham Hotspur hero Chris Waddle has explained why Ange Postecoglou’s side should reject the prospective signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Rashford is searching for his next club after revealing his desire to take part in a ‘new challenge’ away from United. The forward is a United fan who came through their academy, but the pressure on his shoulders is too high and he needs to leave in order to revitalise his career.

A host of clubs are keeping tabs on Rashford, viewing him as a great market opportunity. AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are the main European giants interested, though they may struggle to pay his £325,000-a-week wages.

Tottenham burst into the race for the Englishman on Wednesday, while West Ham United and Arsenal have entered the frame since then.

But former Spurs and England star Waddle has cast doubt over Rashford’s long-term form, even comparing him to players such as Dele Alli and Ross Barkley.

“There’s a lot of mind games going on with Marcus Rashford,” Waddle said (via the Daily Mirror). “I think there are a lot of doubts about his desire, his passion and his ambition.

“If he went to Tottenham and the fans were singing his name, would he be happy with that and think, ‘That’s it, I’ve arrived, I don’t need to do that anymore.’

“Whoever gets him, they’re going to get a player for six months. After that, can he keep that appetite and hunger to go on? Can he prove to everybody he should be playing left wing for England? To do that, he needs to be playing week-in, week-out for his club side.

“What is he doing at the minute? They said he was ill for the Liverpool game, not in the squad. No disrespect, but he’s not young anymore. People keep talking as if he was 21. He’s not.

“He’s had an in and out career. He had that season where he scored loads of goals, but that’s becoming a distant memory. He’s been bang average since.

“We all know he’s got ability, but we’ve seen this story with so many players before. Players like Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, they come on the scene, burn brightly and then disappear.

“Both of those players were talked about as world-beaters when they were younger, and they couldn’t do it over the course of their careers. There are so many players who were tipped to become the next big thing, and it didn’t happen for them. The only person that can change it is Marcus.”

Rashford agents working hard to find him new club

Rashford’s representatives have travelled to Italy in recent days to hold talks with both Milan and Juve chiefs.

Reports in Italy state that Rashford is leaning towards a Milan move. The Rossoneri have even offloaded Noah Okafor to RB Leipzig, which could help them fund a swoop for Rashford.

Although, as mentioned previously, Milan will need help to match the 27-year-old’s big salary.

One solution could be for Rashford to join Milan on an initial loan which includes an option for the move to be made permanent in the summer.

Man Utd transfers: Chelsea battle; big sale ‘practically closed’

Meanwhile, United will face competition to make Nuno Mendes their new left wing-back as Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for him.

The Blues have added PSG star Mendes to their transfer shortlist as they hunt a replacement for the out-of-favour Ben Chilwell.

United remain in a good position to land Mendes though, as he is thought to be eager to reunite with his former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim at United.

Separate reports emerging from Brazil claim United midfielder Casemiro is ‘very close’ to leaving for the Saudi Pro League.

Casemiro has been tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, though his exact next club has yet to be revealed.

United selling the Brazilian would significantly ease their financial concerns as he is on a reported £350,000 a week.

