Tottenham Hotspur have a historical interest in Marcus Thuram, TEAMtalk understands, but the north London club could face a big challenge if they are to launch a bid for the Inter Milan forward as Liverpool and Arsenal’s stance on a potential deal comes to light.

Thuram has been on the books of Inter since 2023 and has established himself as one of the best forwards in Europe. The France international has scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in 84 appearances for the Italian club so far in his career, with 16 goals and four assists coming this season. The explosive forward also won the Serie A title with the Nerazzurri in the 2023-24 season.

The France international forward is under contract at Inter until the summer of 2028, but there has been speculation that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in him.

One of the clubs mentioned elsewhere is Tottenham, but TEAMtalk understands that there is nothing new or active to date between Spurs and Thuram.

What we can reveal is that Tottenham have had a historical interest in the Frenchman, especially when Fabio Paratici was working full-time as managing director of football.

What is also true is that Tottenham will value a player who can operate wide left as well as centrally, especially as the north London club are not expected take up the option to sign Timo Werner on a permanent contract from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window

However, if Tottenham do decide to move for Thuram this summer, then there are two major hurdles for them to overcome.

Firstly, Thuram is unlikely to leave Inter for a club with no Champions League or European football next season.

The Italian club won Serie A last season and could win it again this campaign. Inter have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

Tottenham are down in 14th place in the Premier League table at the moment, although Ange Postecoglou’s side are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, so qualifying for the Champions League next season is not yet out of the question.

Secondly, Inter themselves do not want to sell Thuram this summer. The club’s plan is to extend his current contract and remove the €85million (£71m, $92m) release clause if possible.

Liverpool and Arsenal links with Marcus Thuram clarified

Some reports suggest that Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in a summer deal for Thuram.

While TEAMtalk understands that both the Reds and the Gunners want to sign a new striker, they have not made any moves for Thuram yet.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target. The Gunners also have RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko firmly on their radar.

Liverpool are also interested in Isak and will make a move for the Sweden international striker if he is genuinely on the market. But there are several other options being discussed at Liverpool as they start to crystalise their summer plans.

Newcastle are on a high at the moment after winning the Carabao Cup, and now is not the time to approach the Magpies or Isak. Both Newcastle and Isak are solely focused on finishing the season strongly and trying to qualify for the Champions League.

While sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool will add a new striker to their squad this summer and Darwin Nunez could leave for the Saudi Pro League or potentially Atletico Madrid, it is too early to tell who the Premier League leaders will go for.

