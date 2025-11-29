It’s been revealed that a massive blunder from Tottenham Hotspur’s medical staff, when it came to the handling of Dominic Solanke’s ankle problem, created an avoidable striker crisis for Thomas Frank in his Champions League squad.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the expanded Champions League group phase after suffering their first defeat in the competition on Wednesday night, when they crashed to a 5-3 loss at reigning champions PSG.

Frank actually had the luxury of being able to call on both Richarlison and loan forward Randal Kolo Muani for the contest in Paris, with the duo actually utilised as a front two in a daring change in formation from the Dane.

However, Frank has not always been that fortunate when it comes to the availability of his forward players, with Kolo Muani having missed game time with two separate issues and Solanke sidelined for four months now. Indeed, Tottenham‘s medical staff declared that the latter’s ankle injury was only minor, as per Tottenham News, and that he would be fine to be included in the Champions League squad.

Based on that assessment, the unfortunate Mathys Tel was excluded from the 25-man European roster, sitting on the sidelines watching on while Solanke has barely featured all season after undergoing surgery on that same ankle problem.

That call from the medical staff has undoubtedly made Frank’s life tougher when it comes to qualifying for the knockout stages of Europe’s premier cup competition, not having a player of Tel’s potential to call on when he could have done.

The French winger has actually shown some real flashes of quality in the Premier League this season, scoring two important goals against Leeds and Manchester United.

His ability to play out wide or through the middle would also have been an extremely useful asset for Frank, especially given Tottenham’s left-wing issues this season.

As for Solanke, the former Bournemouth man managed just 31 minutes of football before his October surgery, and it’s still unclear as to when he could make his return – despite the player recently breaking his silence on his absence.

January signings could bring Tottenham UCL changes

Tottenham can resubmit their Champions League squad following January’s transfer window closure, typically in early February. That registration window allows clubs to add players based on new signings or changed circumstances, such as injuries.

While Frank should be able to call on the likes of Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski by then, there is every chance that Spurs could have one, potentially two new attackers on board in the new year.

It’s no secret that the club are hunting another left winger and remain massive fans of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, while they are also on the hunt for a new No.9.

Frank is keen on a link-up with Ivan Toney again, in a move that would almost certainly see the club part ways with Richarlison, while FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa also remains a target.

Either way, that likely spells more bad news for Tel’s hopes of playing in Europe this season as his misfortune is set to continue.

