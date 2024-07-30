Tottenham’s shock at the bargain fee of a top attacker has led to the club closing in on a deal for an Italian attacker in a position where Ange Postecoglou is already well stocked, while a highly-touted youngster has walked away for an undisclosed fee.

The Australian has made strengthening the spine of his side his top priority through the summer transfer window, with Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall already brought in to bolster the midfield engine room.

It’s also no secret that Postecoglou wants another centre-back as cover for Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, while the need for a more prolific No.9 remains critical.

However, if a quality option pops up for a fee the club considers too good to turn down, then Tottenham are ready to act. And that is very much the case in terms of the interest in Juventus and Italy attacker Federico Chiesa.

Tutto Mercato Web states that the north London side view Chiesa as an absolute bargain, despite the fact they had no plans to chase his signature this summer.

The 26-year-old’s surprise availability for a sum of just €25m (£21m) is deemed to be too good of a deal to pass up.

Chiesa, who is said to be pushing for a switch to England, although interest from Manchester United and Chelsea could yet throw a spanner in the works for Tottenham.

The winger has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, hence the reason for his surprisingly low price tag.

Juventus actually spent £54m to sign the Italian from Fiorentina back in October 2020 and Tutto Mercato Web states that his agent – Fali Ramadani – is currently in London to hold talks with Tottenham about his client’s next move, after negotiations with Roma collapsed.

The report states that Spurs are the club showing the most interest in Chiesa, at this stage.

TMW adds that Postecoglou did not initially plan to sign a forward like Chiesa, so it will be interesting to see where he actually fits into Tottenham’s starting XI if he does arrive in the capital.

Chiesa is at least versatile can can operate in several positions across Postecoglou’s front three, as well as an attacking midfielder.

His potential addition would likely indicate that Tottenham plan to use Son Heng-min through the middle again and would allow Chiesa to start on the left – a position he can be lethal from when cutting in on his favoured right foot.

The Italian was largely used centrally by Juve last season and scored a total of 10 goals with three assists in 37 games in all competitions.

Tottenham starlet exits for Spain

Meanwhile, Tottenham have officially announced that another player has moved on as Postecoglou continues to shape his first-team squad for the new campaign.

The club’s academy account tweeted on Tuesday that 21-year-old midfielder Yago Santiago has been sold to Spanish Second Division side Elche. The transfer fee was not disclosed.

Santiago joined Tottenham’s academy from Celta Vigo as a 16-year-old in 2019 and picked up some real buzz within the club’s youth set-up without ever making a breakthrough.

Last season he played well in the Premier League 2, tallying eight goals and seven assists as an attacking midfielder and there was hope he would get his chance to shine in pre-season.

However, with so many talented youngsters pushing for places in midfield, including the likes of Gray, Bergvall and Alfie Devine, Santiago always appeared to be facing a bit of a losing battle.

He will now get the chance to shine in the Spanish Segunda Division, although there are some reports that a sell-on cause has been added as the club look to cover their back for the future.