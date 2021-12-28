A forward Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici was ‘courting closely’ is seriously thinking about choosing a different suitor after receiving a mammoth proposal, per a trusted source.

The January transfer window is shaping up to be a busy one in north London. Antonio Conte will seek to make his mark on the squad he inherited. That could see a plethora of players arrive as well as leave.

From an incomings perspective, one player who could be signed – but arrive next summer – is Lorenzo Insigne.

The Napoli forward, 30, is in the final year of his contract in Naples. ESPN recently revealed he was being tracked by Conte and ‘courted closely’ by Paratici. A pre-contract agreement could be signed next month ahead of a free agent signing next summer.

Tottenham were described as the “closest team” to Insigne by Italian journalist Fabio Santini. However, Calciomercato later revealed shock interest from across the Atlantic.

They reported Napoli were only prepared to offer Insigne €3.5m-a-year over the course of four years to extend his stay at the club.

Insigne sought greater financial reward, opening the door for MLS side Toronto FC to pounce.

Insigne tempted by lucrative Toronto offer

The Italy forward was said to be ‘fascinated’ by the thought of becoming a leading light in MLS. As well as the obvious financial reward, he could be lured in by what playing in North America could do for his ‘image’.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the eye-watering deal Toronto would be offering.

Haaland transfer to impact Tottenham striker hopes Tottenham want Vhalovic but Haaland transfer to rivals may mean Spurs miss out on their man

Romano tweeted the Canadian outfit are ‘more than serious’ in their pursuit and are prepared to table wages of ‘€11.5m-per-season net’. €4,5m in add-ons would be included in a five-year deal.

Understandably, Insigne is described as ‘seriously thinking’ about taking Toronto up on their lucrative offer.

The lure of playing in a more competitive league could give Tottenham an advantage. However, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to come close to Toronto’s financial package given Insigne is already the wrong side of 30.

Salah nailed on to be Premier League top scorer, but familiar name is sneaking up on the rails

Tottenham can land key upgrade for £17m

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly been told that they can sign Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari for a bargain £17million in the January transfer window.

Spurs are one of a number of clubs linked with the right-wing-back, with Lazio’s Serie A rivals Bologna already said to have made an offer to snatch the player in the New Year. A right-winger by trade, the Italy international has been converted to a right-back under Maurizio Sarri.

His form since switching roles has alerted potential suitors. Indeed, La Lazio Siamo Noi claims that Bologna have already submitted a £6.75m bid.

However, Spanish outlet AS states that Tottenham have also registered their interest and have been told they can have the player for £17m.

Lazzari offers the attacking threat of a winger but also has solid defensive qualities. Those traits make him perfect for the right-wing-back role in north London.

That position is currently occupied by summer signing Emerson Royal. However, recent reports have suggested that Conte wants a more attacking player in that role. That is something that the Brazilian is currently not offering much of.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool get Haaland boost after Real hedge bets on Tottenham-disrupting deal