Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has completely shot down talk of James Maddison being sold in the summer transfer window for two very big reasons.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as a key player for Spurs since signing in the summer of 2023, despite not always being in Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice starting XI.

Rumours have been rife in recent weeks that Tottenham could look to offload the England midfielder as they look to fund new signings this summer, despite him scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists this term.

However, Robinson is convinced Maddison, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, will remain at Spurs for at least one more season at least.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Robinson highlighted the injury and the doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s future as two key reasons why he will not be moved on.

He said: “They’re not going to sell him when he’s injured. The biggest thing is the manager and the recruitment side of things. Madison’s a top player, and you forget about some of these players.

“There’s a lot of talk about Romero’s future, Maddison’s future, other players’ futures. But with a different manager there next year, it puts a whole different complex on things. You know, there’s a different set of eyes looking at him.

“I think if a new manager came in next season, he didn’t play many games between now and next January, then there’s a conversation to be had. But I think with him being injured, you’ll do well to get the type of money that Tottenham would want for him.

“So I think James Maddison is going to be a Tottenham player for at least another year.”

Romero likely to head Tottenham exits

Offloading Maddison at this stage of his career makes no real sense, given that the financial gains will be minimal for a £40million signing.

Romero, however, is a different story altogether and it will be a major shock if Daniel Levy does not try and cash in on the Argentina international while he still has just over two years left on his contract.

The 27-year-old has already made noises about playing in Spain and continues to be linked with both Atletico and Real Madrid.

A fee in the region of £60-80m would be sufficient for Tottenham to sell, especially when Romero’s form this season has not been at the same level as past campaigns.

In terms of other players almost certain to move on, Yves Bissouma fits into that category despite recently returning to the side after Lucas Beergvall’s season-ending injury.

The former Brighton man has failed to take his chances this season and will almost certainly be sold, whether Postecoglou stays or goes.

Richarlison is another name on the chopping block after his lack of goals and ability to stay fit for any length of time, with the Brazilian still a target for Saudi clubs.

The list of potential free agents includes Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon and Fraser Forster, who will almost certainly leave. Davies, however, does still have some value, given his ability play left-back and centre-back, and it would not come as a big surprise if the 32-year-old Welshman is offered a new one-year contract.

