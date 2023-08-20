Massively influential Tottenham star seen leaving Man Utd game on crutches with protective boot

Tottenham have concerns offer a significant injury blow to a top performer who excelled in the impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Pape Matar Sarr and a Lisandro Martinez own goal gave Ange Postecoglou his first Premier League win as Spurs boss in north London, with some of the club’s summer signings really stepping up and delivering in the victory.

One of those was James Maddison, who had a big impact on the game in the second half as Tottenham dominated the visitors to earn all three points.

However, the England playmaker was in a protective boot and on crutches as he left the game, although these were thought to be precautionary measures more than anything.

Maddison had gone down after a challenge in the second half but got to his feet and continued to play the full 90 minutes.

Postecoglou will now be keeping his fingers crossed that the former Leicester man is fit for next Saturday’s lunchtime trip to Bournemouth.

Tottenham boss buzzing after win

And speaking after the game, the Australian revealed his delight at the result and performance of his side.

Postecoglou said: “We’ve had major changes, not just in the way we play, but even in personnel, and we’re going to hit some bumps in the road and what you want to see is the resilience they’ve showed in both games.

“They had to hang in there first half, but when you have a second half like we did today, that fuels the belief that the players will come into training and say, “we want more of this.

“Now it’s up to me and the other coaches to keep encouraging them that this is the way forward for us, knowing that there will still be challenges and stumbles along the way, but that they keep that courage and bravery, because you have to be brave to play that way.”

