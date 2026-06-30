Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United remain locked in negotiations with West Ham United over the transfer of midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with discussions expected to advance significantly over the next week, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old once-capped Portuguese international has become a key target for the two Premier League rivals.

Spurs are pushing hard to secure his signature and are also aiming to complete a deal for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. They hope to seal the ambitious double signing preferably in the next couple of weeks.

Sources close to the negotiations reveal that Tottenham have tabled a more lucrative contract proposal for Fernandes, offering significantly better wages than their rivals.

Man Utd are now exploring ways to bridge the gap on personal terms while keeping their overall wage structure in mind.

Despite the financial differences, Man Utd believe the move to Old Trafford is what Fernandes truly desires.

The chance to play alongside his idol and compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, and feature regularly in the Champions League remains a powerful draw for the young midfielder.

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Tottenham, Man Utd locked in £80m transfer battle

Both Tottenham and Man Utd are understood to be targeting a deal for Fernandes in the region of £80million.

West Ham would ideally like to keep the midfielder, but are keen to raise funds following their relegation to the championship.

The Hammers are therefore open to serious offers and have so far stood firm on their £85million valuation.

Talks have been productive on all sides, but no agreement has yet been reached on the full package.

The race remains wide open. While Spurs hold the advantage on wages and momentum, United’s belief in the sporting project at Old Trafford keeps them firmly in contention.

The next seven days could prove decisive, as both clubs intensify their efforts to convince Fernandes and meet West Ham’s valuation.

For Spurs, landing Fernandes would represent a major boost under their new manager De Zerbi, whose appeal continues to attract players to the project.

Adding him alongside Tonali, for whom Newcastle demand a fee of £100million before they consider letting him go, would give the midfield fresh energy and depth for the campaign ahead and give Spurs the best chance to push for European qualification next season.

Spurs have already seen one bid rejected for Tonali, but remain determined to win the race for the Italian international.

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