Tottenham Hotspur have been given clearance to put Mateus Fernandes through a medical ahead of a club-record move to N17, though Roberto De Zerbi’s side could soon eclipse that deal with hopes growing over a move for Sandro Tonali.

The north London side mean business this summer. After two successive 17th-placed finishes, the most recent of which saw them narrowly avoid relegation to the Championship, Tottenham‘s owners are determined to launch a rigorous rebuild of their playing squad.

Now looking to become upwardly mobile under Italian boss De Zerbi, Spurs are now on the cusp of adding Fernandes to their ever-evolving squad that has already welcomed the signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs won the race for Fernandes after ultimately agreeing to meet West Ham’s £85m demands over a fee, while Manchester United – who had been in talks with the player and his entourage for some weeks – refused to budge on their own valuation: a strategy that has ultimately seen them miss out.

We understand United were informed by West Ham of Spurs’ willingness to pay a fixed £85m fee on Tuesday and were offered the chance to match that bid. However, with INEOS’s final offer worth a downpayment of £70m and £15m in add-ons, United were taken out of the running and with Spurs ultimately winning the race.

Now Fabrizio Romano has shed light on how they managed to pull off a deal and has confirmed the Portugal star has been given the green light to be put through a medical.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s done: Matheus Fernandes will play for Tottenham Hotspur and not for Manchester United. Man Utd have been in conversation for a long time with Fernandes until Tuesday morning. I can guarantee to you that before lunchtime, Manchester United were still in contact with the agent of the player, still in contact with West Ham.

“But what made the difference is the transfer fee, because Manchester United were not matching the £85m valuation in full. They were never going to pay £85 million in full, but they were prepared to reach £85 million, including add-ons.”

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Tottenham could break Fernandes record on Sandro Tonali

Romano continued: “Tottenham arrived with an £85 million guaranteed fee—a fixed fee, no add-ons, no future stories. West Ham have the guarantee they wanted. £85 million for a player strongly wanted by Roberto De Zerbi.

“De Zerbi was pushing like crazy behind the scenes to get Fernandes. It was not easy for Tottenham to get the green light from the player, with Man Utd involved to play in Champions League football. Tottenham were in trouble till the final day of the Premier League season, so it’s a completely different situation.

“But now we can say that Tottenham have agreed all terms with Matheus Fernandes and also with West Ham. So, £85 million—the most expensive deal in history for Tottenham.

“Tottenham remain in conversations with Newcastle for Sandro Tonali. So we have to see also the outcome of that conversation between Tottenham and Newcastle, but for sure they are working very hard to rebuild the midfield.”

In a fresh update, Romano has now confirmed Fernandes has the all clear to undergo a medical.

‘Mateus Fernandes has permission to undergo medical tests as a new Tottenham player. Green light from West Ham as they receive £85m fixed fee, a club record signing for Tottenham.’

Fernandes’ status as the Spurs’ most expensive signing ever might not last long, however.

And with the race to sign Tonali seriously heating up, with Tottenham Hotspur preparing a colossal offer that’ll outdo Manchester City, according to a report.

Spurs opened the bidding for the Italian at £75m, an offer which was rejected by Newcastle. We revealed on Saturday that Spurs are readying an incredible new proposal to match Newcastle’s £100m valuation.

As per Spanish newspaper Marca, City are ‘preparing another bombshell’ after agreeing a huge £116m deal for Elliot Anderson and are ‘prepared to push’ for Tonali with a €110m (£95m) bid.

However, as things stand, Spurs are still leading the charge for Tonali. And in addition to meeting his huge price tag, sources have confirmed they have agreed a mammoth six-year contract with the 26-year-old – and on astronomical wages – and with his signing now described as being just two steps away.