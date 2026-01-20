Tottenham Hotspur are dealing with a growing issue around Mathys Tel, who has once again reiterated his desire to leave the club after being left out of Thomas Frank’s Champions League squad, we understand.

Tel has been increasingly unsettled in North London, but following talks earlier this month, he was willing to stay, but his omission from the European list is understood to have pushed his frustration to a breaking point.

The 20-year-old was signed from Bayern Munich by former boss Ange Postecoglou on an initial loan deal last season, and his move to Tottenham Hotspur was made permanent in June for £30m (€35m, $40m), just three days after Frank’s appointment.

However, the French forward has started just six Premier League games this term and is becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time.

Those close to Tel say he now sees little chance of earning the minutes he expected when he joined Spurs, prompting him to reaffirm his intention to move on before the window shuts.

In response, we can reveal that Tel’s camp have begun working with intermediaries to explore potential exits – both permanent and loan options – as they look to secure a situation that guarantees him meaningful game time.

Several clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and France are monitoring developments and are ready to engage if Spurs open the door.

Tottenham reluctant to approve Tel exit as pressure ramps up

While Tel has expressed his desire to take on a new challenge, we understand that Tottenham are adamant they are not looking to let him leave, insisting they still see him as an important long‑term asset.

Frank is understood to rate the forward highly, but with fierce competition in attacking areas, he cannot offer the immediate pathway Tel is demanding.

With the player pushing harder than ever and intermediaries now actively sounding out opportunities, Spurs are under increasing pressure to make a definitive call.

Tel’s frustrations have also been reported by respected reporters Fabrizio Romano, Florian Plettenberg and Ben Jacobs.

Unless something shifts quickly, Tel’s future looks increasingly likely to lie away from North London.

Should Tel depart Tottenham this month, it could be something that the club ultimately regrets.

The youngster has long been considered an exciting prospect and only Bayern allowed him to leave reluctantly. Despite his limited minutes, he has still managed to notch three Premier League goals this term.

Spurs had to fight off competition from Manchester United when they initially signed Tel – though it seems his next move could be away from the Premier League if Frank does green light an exit.

As reported earlier this month, a move to Paris is one move being explored.

