Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly facing a battle to keep striker Mathys Tel this month, with the player open to offers to leave after issuing Thomas Frank with something of an ultimatum, though our sources can reveal why any exit request is likely not to go down well in N17.

The French striker joined Spurs on loan last January, opting for the move to north London over rival interest from Manchester United. That decision proved a wise one, as within months of his arrival, Tel was celebrating a victory in the Europa League final after they recorded a 1-0 win over the Red Devils during the San Mames Stadium-staged final.

The 20-year-old then turned that loan arrangement into a permanent £30m (€35m, $41m) transfer after being told he had no future at Bayern Munich.

However, Tel is yet to truly convince since moving to N17. In his 38 appearances so far, the France Under-21 international has a modest six goals, while two assists in that time have seen him deliver a goal contribution just over every 216 minutes of action.

Despite a lengthy injury absence for Dominic Solanke this season, Tel has been unable to convince Thomas Frank he is worthy of regular action, making just five starts in the Premier League so far and zero in the Champions League.

Often the second choice to Richarlison, Tel has come off the bench on 12 other occasions, thus far.

Now, according to well-connected French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Tel has become frustrated by his lack of regular action and has made it clear he is open to a potential exit opportunity month.

Writing on X, Hawkins stated: ‘EXCL Mathys Tel wants more playing time at Tottenham and will be listening to offers this winter. A departure is not out of the question.’

However, our sources have revealed Spurs are unlikely to sanction an exit this month – and for good reason…

Tel frustrated at Spurs – but exit chances are slim

We understand that Tel’s frustrations first began when he was overlooked by Frank for Tottenham’s Champions League squad, though the Frenchman was later added when the severity of Solanke’s injury quickly came to light.

But with the club already sanctioning the £35m sale of Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, Frank is making it clear he does not want to weaken his attacking options further by letting Tel depart.

And even though Solanke is closing in on his long-awaited return after being absent since 23 August with a problematic ankle injury that has required surgery, Frank knows that, after the injury sustained to Mohammed Kudus – the Ghanaian is now sidelined until Easter time with a thigh injury – he is not in a position to further reduce his limited attacking options.

Frank also indicated earlier this week that, despite a lack of game time for the Frenchman, he will be needed through the rest of the season as Spurs compete on three fronts.

Frank said: “I think it’s pretty fair to say that we are maybe a little bit short on offensive options.

“I think also it’s fair, there’s no one who’s really grabbed that shirt on the left-hand side, so I think that’s definitely up for grabs. I think it was a positive performance from Mathys. I think he did some positive things and got into good situations.

“Let’s see what will happen against Bournemouth, but it’s also that fine balance of giving some players the trust for a run of games, so they can maybe hopefully find a bit of rhythm and also increase their performance level.

“Then the tactical approach of the opponents, which players fit to that and get the right mix and balance in the team, but Matty in general, was positive.”

