Mathys Tel insists Tottenham was ‘the best option’ for him after joining the Premier League club on loan from Bayern Munich, as he also revealed which Spurs star convinced him to move to north London.

The 19-year-old French attacker completed a deadline-day move to Spurs after informing Bundesliga leaders Bayern of his desire to leave in a search for more game time.

The Bundesliga giants spent more than £20million to sign Tel from French club Rennes in 2022, with the forward featuring heavily in his first two campaigns for Bayern.

However, after struggling for game time under Vincent Kompany this term, it became clear that Bayern were willing to offload the player amid interest from the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Tel actually rejected a switch to the white half of north London last week but after talks broke down with United, the teenager then did a U-turn and agreed a loan move to Tottenham which includes an option to buy for £45million in the summer.

And speaking for the first time about his move to the Premier League, Tel told Tottenham’s official website: “Why I chose Tottenham? It was the best option for me. I’m ready to play, I’m here, I’m ready to grow.

“It was the best option for me and now I’m very happy. I felt the commitment, I spoke with the president, the team manager, the coach and as I said, that was very important for me.”

Tel also discussed the possibility of a move to north London with his ‘good friend’ Wilson Odobert, who signed for Spurs last summer from Burnley.

“He told me ‘come, you have to come here’,” Tel revealed. “Wilson, he’s my friend, I’ve played with him with the French team, and he said, ‘come, this is a great team, you will see’.

“We are good friends. I come from Paris, him too, and we have a good relationship.”

Kane, Dier give Tel move the thumbs up

Tel also spoke to Bayern Munich teammates and former Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Eric Dier before agreeing to join Spurs.

“They said, if you want to work here, you have everything. You can enjoy it,” said Tel, who made just eight league appearances for Bayern this season and will wear the No.11 shirt at Spurs.

“That’s good for me, because it’s a good opportunity to work, to learn every day… that’s what they told me.”

Tel joins a Tottenham team sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League, although they did secure a much-needed win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

He is in line to make his debut on Thursday night when Ange Postecoglou’s side face Liverpool in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, leading the contest 1-0.

