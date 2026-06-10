Mathys Tel’s future at Tottenham remains open, with sources telling TEAMtalk that a shock move to Premier League rivals Bournemouth is possible for the 21-year-old.

The French forward, who joined Spurs permanently from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025 for an initial fee of around €35million (£30.2m / $40.5m), is frustrated with his limited role and is considering a move in search of regular first-team football.

Tel impressed during his initial loan spell in the second half of the 2024/25 season, contributing vital goals as Tottenham battled to avoid relegation.

However, despite flashes of brilliance this term– where he made 31 Premier League appearances and scored four times – the forward often found himself on the fringes.

With Spurs rebuilding and targeting reinforcements in attack, Tel is keen for a fresh challenge where he can develop his considerable potential.

Several clubs have already been linked with a summer approach, and sources have confirmed Bournemouth stand out as a concrete suitor, offering the prospect of regular starts on the south coast.

Abroad, Porto have emerged as one of the strongest contenders, with sources suggesting they could provide European football and a platform for the France Under-21 international to shine.

Lille and Eintracht Frankfurt are also monitoring the situation closely, drawn by Tel’s pace, technical ability, and versatility across the forward line.

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Clubs circling for Tel as Tottenham stance revealed

Broader interest in Tel from other English clubs and ambitious European sides has been noted by sources, though that interest is considered “light” at the moment.

Tottenham, now under Roberto De Zerbi, would prefer to retain the talented forward as part of their long-term project, with his contract running until 2031.

A loan with an option to buy or a straight sale in the £30-40million range has been discussed internally, but Spurs risk losing him for less than his true value further down the line if they cannot guarantee minutes.

At just 21, Tel remains a bright prospect.

Whether he stays to fight for his place in north London or seeks regular minuets elsewhere depends whether clubs can offer a package that Spurs are happy with.

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