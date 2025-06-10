Tottenham Hotspur are keen on making Mathys Tel’s loan deal permanent after Thomas Frank’s request, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the Bayern Munich-owned forward’s stance on extending his stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Tottenham were dire in the Premier League last season, they will play in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign after winning the Europa League. A narrow 1-0 win against Manchester United in the final saw Spurs qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

It was Tottenham’s first major silverware in 17 years, but that was still not enough for Ange Postecoglou to keep his job, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy deciding to sack him.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are now close to hiring Brentford boss Frank as their new manager.

Frank is already making it known to the Tottenham hierarchy the players that he would like to sign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Frank has made it clear that Tel is someone he would be keen to work with.

Tel has showcased his versatility and flair, with his pace, technical ability, and knack for finding space in the final third endearing him to Tottenham fans and coaching staff alike.

Frank views Tel as a good fit for his high-pressing and dynamic system, and values the youngster’s work rate and adaptability.

Tottenham players also rate Tel highly, with James Maddison telling The London Evening Standard in April that he is a “very direct player” who has “done well”.

Frank has told Tottenham that Tel’s permanent signing would bolster Spurs’ attacking options as they aim for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

Tottenham signed the 20-year-old French forward on loan from Bayern in the winter transfer window.

Spurs hold a £45million option to make Tel’s loan deal permanent this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk that negotiations are set to get underway to potentially lower the fee in the coming weeks.

Mathys Tel stance on Tottenham stay – sources

With Tottenham looking at intensifying efforts to secure a permanent transfer for Tel and keen on finalising a deal, the north London club will be encouraged by the youngster’s stance on continuing to play for them.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tel himself is enthusiastic about staying at Tottenham, drawn by the club’s ambitious project and the fact he has enjoyed his time in London and at the club.

Despite interest from other Premier League teams, Tel’s desire to continue his development under Frank’s guidance strengthens Spurs’ position.

However, Bayern’s stance remains a hurdle. The Bundesliga champions are open to a sale but will drive a hard bargain, with Spurs hoping to negotiate the £45million option down to a more favourable figure.

Tottenham chairman Levy, known for his shrewd transfer dealings, will hope that fee comes down, aiming to capitalise on Tel’s settled status in London.

As the transfer window approaches, securing Tel’s signature could be a statement of intent from Spurs, signalling their commitment to building a squad capable of challenging for Champions League places under Frank’s leadership.

