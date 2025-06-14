Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Mathys Tel on a permanent contract from Bayern Munich, according to multiple reliable sources, and the forward could be joined at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season by an international winger.

Tel joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern in the winter transfer window. The north London club, who won the Europa League last season under the now-departed Ange Postecoglou, hold a £45million option to make the deal permanent.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 10 that Tottenham are keen on making Tel’s loan deal permanent and were in negotiations over lowering the fee.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has made it clear to the Premier League club’s hierarchy that Tel is a player he wants to work with next season.

Well-connected journalists, such as Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk, are now reporting that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has granted Frank his wish.

Spurs are now said to be close to agreeing on a permanent deal with Bayern for Tel for £30million and making the 20-year-old French forward the second first signing of the summer transfer window after Kevin Danso, whose loan deal from Lens has been made permanent.

Bild journalist Falk wrote on X: “True Tottenham Hotspur and FC Bayern are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Mathys Tel (20) the Transfer-fee will be arround €35 Mio”.

Romano noted: “Mathys Tel will leave Bayern and join Spurs on permanent deal, agreement set to be reached.

“€35m fee in addition to €10m loan fee, as BILD @cfbayern @altobelli13 reported.

“Tel, set to stay at Tottenham also under new head coach Thomas Frank.”

Romano added: “More on Mathys Tel. The player has also accepted Tottenham contract conditions to stay on permanent deal.

“Club to club agreement almost done for €35m plus €10m loan fee and €5m add-ons.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote: “BREAKING | Mathys #Tel is on the verge of joining Tottenham on a permanent deal, as was always planned. Thomas Frank also wants to keep him!

“Advanced negotiations between FC Bayern and Tottenham, as also reported by BILD.

“Spurs will pay a €35m fixed fee; the €10m loan fee has already been paid.

“He will sign a long-term contract. The deal is expected to go through. Final stage.”

DON’T MISS ⭐ The electric Tottenham XI under Thomas Frank with FOUR new signings

Manor Solomon could stay at Tottenham – report

While Tel is set to join Tottenham on a permanent contract, Manor Solomon also seems to be willing to continue his career at the north London club.

The 25-year-old Israel international winger spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Leeds United and helped the West Yorkshire club win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 30 that Solomon was open to extending his stay at Leeds.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Tottenham themselves were willing to sell the winger this summer.

However, with Frank now in charge of the Europa League winners, journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Solomon could stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jacobs has reported on X: “Manor Solomon set to start pre-season with Tottenham. There is now a chance he stays at Spurs.

“Thomas Frank to assess, but Solomon willing to wait before deciding on his future with a view to impressing the new Spurs boss.

Latest Tottenham news: Mbeumo chances, new Postecoglou job

A report has noted Tottenham’s chances of signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo ahead of Manchester United.

Tottenham are also said to be planning a bid to reunite Frank with another of his former players.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou is in line for a big job just days after his sacking from Tottenham.