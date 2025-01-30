Tottenham are desperately trying to sign one of the best young players in Europe, with a report claiming that he is actually interested in a move to Manchester United as Chelsea also accelerate talks to stop him from moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported this month that Tottenham are keen on signing a new striker in the January transfer window. Despite Spurs having a woeful campaign, chairman Daniel Levy wants to back head coach Ange Postecoglou so that the north London club can have a better second half of the season.

Tottenham have identified Mathys Tel as a viable target before the window closes and are in talks over a deal for the Bayern Munich striker.

Described as “a very quick, technically strong and versatile striker” and “an exceptional young player” by former Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic, Tel wants to leave the German club to become a regular elsewhere.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are interested in a loan deal for the 19-year-old striker, but they are also willing to do a permanent transfer of the teenager.

Tottenham reportedly believe that Tel is interested in a switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have accelerated talks over the past 24 hours after learning that a number of clubs, including Man Utd, are interested in him.

GiveMeSport has reported that Tel is “very keen” on a move to Man Utd and is eager to work under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Despite Man Utd’s interest in Tel, Tottenham reportedly believe that they have a good chance of landing the Bayern striker “because of their vision for him in the team”.

IN-DEPTH ➡️ Tottenham injuries: Who’s out and when they’re back amid Postecoglou sack talk

Chelsea in talks over Mathys Tel

Tel’s availability has alerted Chelsea as well, with the London club keen on making sure that the promising striker ends up at Stamford Bridge and not at Man Utd or Spurs.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are in “active conversations” for the France Under-21 international.

Tel’s main priority is to get regular playing time, and Chelsea are trying to convince him that under head coach Enzo Maresca, he will get chances.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are also interested in Tel and are exploring a deal.

We understand that Tel has told Bayern that he wants to leave as he is frustrated at not getting the chances that he thinks he deserves.

While the German are ready to cut ties with Tel, they would prefer a permanent exit and not a dry loan.

Latest Tottenham news: Okafor contact, Gomes talks

While Tottenham are keen on Tel, the north London club are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Spurs are looking at alternatives, and one of the players the Premier League club are showing interest in is AC Milan winger Noah Okafor.

Tottenham are already in contact with Serie A side Milan, who are ready to offload Okafor.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international himself is keen on a move away from San Siro in the January transfer window.

Tottenham are also trying to sign Angel Gomes. The England international midfielder is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly involved in the negotiations and is keen on convincing Gomes to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of his other suitors such as Man Utd and West Ham United.

Tottenham are even ready to make a bid for Gomes now, although, for the player, it would make sense to see out his contract at Lille and then look at his options as a free agent.

Spurs could also make a bid for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki. Newcastle United are interested in the youngster as well, but there are reservations at St James’ Park over how he would fit into Eddie Howe’s team.

IN FOCUS: How many of Bayern’s games Tel has started this season