Matt Doherty could be about to end his Tottenham Hotspur struggles after Wolves reportedly launched a bid to take him back to Molineux.

Doherty joined Spurs from Wolves in the summer of 2020. He had been a part of the Midlands outfit’s rise from League One to the Premier League. During two seasons since Wolves’ return to the top flight, he only missed two league games.

It earned him a transfer to Tottenham, but things have not quite worked out since. He only started 13 league games in his first season in north London. So far this term, he is yet to feature from the first minute, apart from in cup competitions.

Tottenham signed Emerson Royal in the summer to reinforce the right-back berth. As such, Doherty has not had many opportunities to play. More could come if he leaves the club.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are now in talks over a deal to take Doherty back. They want to sign him either on a permanent basis or on loan with an obligation to buy.

Tottenham will be willing to listen, despite having Doherty under contract until 2024.

Even back at Wolves, Doherty would have to fight for his place. His former club view him as someone to provide competition with his replacement, Nelson Semedo.

But it may be easier for him back in familiar surroundings, so only time will tell what decision he makes.

Spurs transfer and contract news Isco to be offered to Spurs, Conte wants to hold onto Lloris and Ndombele could link up with Jose once again.

During his previous spell with Wolves, the Republic of Ireland international made 302 appearances. From them, he provided 28 goals and 41 assists.

For Spurs, he has managed just four assists from 39 appearances, with no goals to his name.

Tottenham tipped to sign new wing-back amid Matt Doherty exit links

While Spurs are open to letting Doherty go, they are looking to reinforce their squad in the wide areas.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reportedly asked sporting director Fabio Paratici to complete a January deal for in-form Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back Filip Kostic.

The 29-year-old has had an excellent season to date, notching three goals and adding nine assists. The Serbian also has the ability to play as a wing-back or as a left-winger.

Those qualities make him perfect for Conte’s 3-4-3 system, although the feeling is that the Tottenham boss would prefer to bring in a right-sided player instead.

The report from Fichajes adds that Kostic was also a target for Conte during his time at Inter Milan and he wants the club to make ‘extra effort’ to get his man.

However, failure to land Kostic this month could mean a renewed bid in the summer.

READ MORE: Tottenham in golden chance to sign Real Madrid man as Dele Alli transfer is ‘decided’