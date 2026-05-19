Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are battling to sign Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley, though TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are emerging as a surprise potential destination for the midfielder, with Roberto de Zerbi a big fan.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that Atletico and Dortmund are both showing what is described as ‘strong’ interest as the summer transfer window approaches.

The 25-year-old Danish international, who returned early from a loan spell at Marseille, is attracting significant attention from two of Europe’s most ambitious sides.

O’Riley joined Brighton from Celtic in a £25 million deal in August 2024 – the deal set a record for the highest transfer fee received by a Scottish club.

However, his time at the Amex Stadium has been mixed. Injuries, coupled with limited first-team opportunities under head coach Fabian Hurzeler, prompted a season-long loan to Marseille in September 2025.

He impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, making 25 appearances and scoring once before the deal was terminated in February 2026, with Brighton recalling him to bolster their squad for the run-in.

Despite flashes of quality, O’Riley has struggled for consistent minutes in the Premier League. Brighton are understood to be open to a permanent sale this summer if the price is right, viewing it as an opportunity to recoup their investment and reshape their midfield.

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Tottenham join race for Brighton star after ‘meetings’

Sources suggest Brighton value O’Riley in the region of £35million, though any deal would activate a sell-on clause benefiting Celtic, upping the price.

Atletico Madrid have long admired the technically gifted central midfielder. Diego Simeone’s side made an approach for O’Riley while he was at Celtic and have now reignited their interest.

The Spaniard’s preference for disciplined, hard-working players aligns well with O’Riley’s profile as a box-to-box operator capable of both defensive steel and attacking creativity.

Borussia Dortmund are also keen, seeking midfield reinforcements ahead of what could be a transitional campaign. Niko Kovac and the club’s scouting team are said to rate O’Riley highly for his versatility and work rate, seeing him as an ideal fit for the high-pressing style at Signal Iduna Park.

Marseille, where O’Riley enjoyed a productive first half of the season, remain interested in a permanent move but may struggle to match the financial demands of Brighton and their competitors.

But he also could be one to watch for Tottenham. De Zerbi likes O’Riley ‘a lot’, per sources, and if Spurs survive relegation, do not be surprised if they enter the race. Sources say his name has come up in recruitment meetings at Tottenham.

For O’Riley, a move to either La Liga, another Premier League side or the Bundesliga would represent a significant step in his career, offering regular football at a high level.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be prepared to listen to offers but will not sanction a cut-price exit for a player who is still under contract until 2029.

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