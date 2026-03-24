USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino appears to have dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready for a return to English football after the World Cup, at a time when Tottenham Hotspur are close to replacing interim manager Igor Tudor.

The Argentine managed Spurs between 2014 and 2019, taking the north London club to the Champions League final along the way in his final full campaign while also securing their highest-ever Premier League finish during the 2016/2017 season.

Pochettino was eventually sacked after a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign and, after stints at PSG and Chelsea, he is now preparing to lead USA in a home World Cup.

However, the 54-year-old, who has long been touted for a return to Tottenham, has once again hinted at unfinished business at the club while also reiterating his love for English football in general.

Speaking to French publication L’Equipe, in a first interview in France since he departed the capital in 2022, Pochettino said: “I love the country [England], its culture, the football culture.

“For anyone with a competitive spirit who wants to measure themselves against others and test their abilities, it’s the ideal place – you have to constantly give your best.”

Pochettino was also asked if Spurs had contacted him about a return after his first six months in Paris, to which he revealed: “Not just Tottenham. Other very big clubs too. When that six-month season ended, there was a bit of… Well, with this whole COVID situation, the club situation created instability. In every area.

“There was a period of change, uncomfortable situations, situations that… That didn’t give the impression that it was possible to work in a stable environment, like the one we have today.

“I enjoyed my experience at PSG. But I had other options, which I shared with the club, but they chose not to listen to any of them.”

As for a return to a Spurs side trying to avoid slipping into the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years, the issue remains that Pochettino can only do that after the World Cup has finished in July.

That does not help the club now, as they prepare to part company with Tudor after his disastrous stint in charge, which includes just one win in eight games in all competitions and five Premier League defeats in six outings.

Our sources have revealed that, behind the scenes, Spurs have been working extensively on potential replacements and we understand that a preferred direction has already been identified, with sources confirming some intriguing options for this season.

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Adi Hutter has been told whey he should reject the chance to manage Tottenham once Igor Tudor leaves, according to a pundit, while we can confirm which other names are in the mix for the interim job.

Elsewhere, Tottenham face a major battle to retain the services of Archie Gray this summer, with the midfielder almost certain to leave in the event of relegation, and with sources confirming interest from a Premier League giant.

Finally, Spurs fans face growing anxiety that they may never witness Luka Vuskovic in a prominent first-team role at the club, amid mounting relegation fears and intense interest from Europe’s elite.