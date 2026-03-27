Former Tottenham Hotspur and USA goalkeeper Kasey Keller believes his old club could persuade Mauricio Pochettino to quit the US national team now and return to the Premier League and save the club from relegation.

The north London club are on the brink of parting company with interim boss Igor Tudor after a run of just one win in his seven games in charge since replacing Thomas Frank in February.

The 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out dropped Tottenham to 17th in the table, just a point above London rivals West Ham in the final relegation spot.

The death of Tudor’s father delayed an immediate departure, which is expected to be by mutual consent, for the Croatian, while Spurs have also been scrambling to find a replacement.

As our sources have revealed, the likes of Adi Hutter, Chris Hughton, Tim Sherwood and Ryan Mason are all in the mix for another temporary appointment.

Long-term permanent manager targets Roberto De Zerbi and Pochettino continued to be part of the discussions, although the former is only keen to take charge in the summer and the latter still has the small matter of leading the USA at the World Cup.

However, Keller, who was talking to Jackpot City Casino, believes Pochettino will leave his United States role after the World Cup, but could not rule out an earlier departure – if Tottenham push hard enough for their former boss to return now.

Keller, who made 97 appearances for Spurs in three full seasons at the club, said: “I definitely see him quitting after the World Cup. With Tottenham Hotspur, the problem, I think, is if they could entice Pochettino to quit the World Cup right now, and I could see that happening.

“I think they may try to hold on, but I don’t think they can. I don’t think they can continue down the path right now without hiring somebody and have the unthinkable happen.

“Timing is so important, I think if Spurs could get a couple of wins in the next couple of matches, obviously the Forest match what a disaster.

“Then you think hold off, wait until after the World Cup and then have conversations. I think Spurs need to make a real serious move right now or the unthinkable is possible.”

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Imminent Pochettino return highly unlikely

Pochettino spent five years at Tottenham between 2014-19, guiding the club to a Champions League final and also securing their highest-ever Premier League finish (2nd) in 2016/17.

His return would be unanimously popular among the fans, despite his sacking seven years ago at a time when the squad clearly needed rebuilding.

However, despite Keller’s claims, the chances of Tottenham actually persuading Pochettino to abandon the US team on the eve of a World Cup are slim to none.

To that end, whoever the club appoints next has to have the immediate ‘new manager bounce’ and deliver that first three points of 2026.

That will be easier said than done, though, with Spurs heading to Sunderland after the international break. The Blacks Cats have lost just three times at home in the Premier League this season, although all three of those losses have come in their last three outings at the Stadium of Light.

It’s the hope that kills you, though.

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More Tottenham news: Romero exit latest; clubs queuing for Vuskovic

Manchester United are interested in bringing Cristian Romero to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed the ‘special clause’ in the Tottenham defender’s contract for Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Mikey Moore has confirmed he is loving life at Ibrox and would stay at Rangers for another year if the decision were his alone, but the final call rests firmly with Spurs, and one scenario could make a deal impossible.

Finally, Tottenham fans face growing anxiety that they may never witness Luka Vuskovic in a prominent first-team role at the club, amid intense interest from Europe’s elite.