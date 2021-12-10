Tottenham and Everton have transfer interest in Norwich full-back Max Aarons, who is also a target for Roma, according to a report.

The 21-year-old made his breakthrough in the Championship in the 2018/19 season and has not looked back. In fact, he has racked up 145 appearances for Norwich in the second tier and the Premier League.

As a result of his impressive displays, he is also now a regular England Under-21 international.

Aaron’s standout displays in a Norwich side which has struggled in the Premier League have seen him attract transfer interest.

While Arsenal are reportedly monitoring his situation, Tottenham have a longer-term interest. Indeed, former boss Jose Mourinho eyed him as a target.

According to Corriere dello Sport, though, the recent changes at Spurs have not removed Aarons from the club’s transfer wish list. New boss Antonio Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici are eyeing a deal.

Their interest could affect Roma’s decision to go after the full-back. The Serie A club have supposedly made Aarons their number one target after giving up on Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.

Nevertheless, Corriere dello Sport adds that while Tottenham could offer Aarons more possibilities as regards Premier League football, Roma’s interest is more concrete at this stage.

Everton also have interest in Aarons as manager Rafael Benitez looks to turn the tide at Goodison Park.

The Englishman played 45 of Norwich’s 46 Championship games last season as they triumphed to a Premier League return.

He has continued in such form this term, playing every single minute of the campaign.

In other news, Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has been told that he would impress at Man Utd.

Tottenham star sent Man Utd message

Son has been a standout player for Tottenham under all of Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and now Conte.

Former United star Park Ji-Sung said: “He has already proven himself in the Premier League and I believe he’s good enough to do very well at United.

The only minor issue would be he may not get his favourite No.7 shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo is already there!”

“But if I had to pick someone other than Son [for United], I would say either Hwang Hee-chan from Wolves or Mallorca’s Lee Kang-in, who both have good potential as players.”

