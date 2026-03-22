Tottenham are primed to go head-to-head with Chelsea and Manchester United to sign one of Europe’s best-rated wing-backs, per reports, though it could take a mammoth fee to get him this summer.

Spurs‘ full focus for now is on avoiding what would be a hugely damaging relegation to the Championship, and face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in a crucial game this afternoon.

But those behind the scenes at the club are still looking at ambitious transfer targets, and one of those reportedly on the shortlist is Sporting CP left wing-back Maxi Araujo.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan international is one of Sporting’s most important players and has been in excellent form this season, notching six goals and four assists so far.

Araujo can play as a left-back or left-winger and his versatility is one of the things that has captured the attention of multiple sides.

According to Sport Witness, Tottenham and Chelsea have ‘made contact’ over a move for Araujo, who has an €80million (£69.5m / $92.7m) release clause.

Sporting want to offer him an extension to remove or increase the clause, but so far there have been ‘no talks’ over a new contract, which comes as a boost to his suitors.

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Battle brewing for Sporting CP star

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed in December that Man Utd hold genuine interest in Araujo, and their scouts have been tracking him for several months.

Our report came during the Ruben Amorim era, and he was believed to be keen on a reunion with the player he managed at previous club Sporting.

But the signing of a new left-back by Man Utd this summer cannot be ruled out. It is understood that the club want to bring in competition for Luke Shaw, which could allow the currently sidelined Patrick Dorgu to also play in a more attacking role.

Meanwhile, for Tottenham, the future of Destiny Udogie is uncertain. As we have previously revealed, club chiefs are considering selling him, or sending him out on loan, amid interest from Serie A.

Spurs brought in Brazilian left-back Souza in the January window, but the signing of another full-back cannot be ruled out, especially if Udogie leaves.

As for Chelsea, they could do with another left-back to compete with Marc Cucurella, even if they do have exciting youngster Jorrel Hato in their ranks.

Araujo is a player to keep a close eye on as the summer approaches, with three top Premier League sides tracking him closely.

Latest Tottenham news: Big Pochettino return claims / Deal to be aborted

Meanwhile, Tottenham are continuing their hunt for a new permanent manager for next season who’ll replace interim boss Igor Tudor, and the name on everyone’s lips is ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And now, a well-connected insider has claimed the United States head coach would ‘100 per cent’ come back to Spurs – and would be interested even if they are relegated to the Championship.

In other news, a report has claimed that Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, will ‘most likely’ return to the German side next season.

Spurs have a pre-agreed option to buy worth €30m / £26m in Palhinha’s deal, but they reportedly are not planning to trigger it. However, he could instantly return to English football, with other Premier League sides interested.

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