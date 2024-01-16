Medical booked, as Tottenham greenlight Premier League move for player Postecoglou has banished

Tottenham Hotspur have accepted an offer for one of their defenders to join another Premier League club, according to widespread reports.

So far in the January transfer window, Tottenham have signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively, but they have also been working on some departures.

For example, Eric Dier has gone to Bayern Munich, Ashley Phillips has been loaned to Plymouth Argyle and Hugo Lloris has been released to join Los Angeles FC.

In addition, a new destination was found for Djed Spence after Leeds United terminated his loan there. As part of the Dragusin deal, Genoa took the full-back on loan.

Now, there is about to be another instance of a player’s loan spell away from Tottenham ending and another one beginning within a matter of days.

Recently, speculation has been building about Sergio Reguilon‘s future after he returned to Tottenham from a six-month loan spell at Manchester United.

Reguilon was originally taken by Man Utd when fellow left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were injured, but after 12 appearances was no longer needed at Old Trafford and so the break clause was activated.

There is no room for Reguilon back at Tottenham – indeed, he wasn’t even in their squad last season, which he spent with Atletico Madrid on loan – and so the search has been on for his next takers.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Brentford were willing to take Reguilon on board, by virtue of the fact that their usual main left-back, Rico Henry, is on the sidelines with a serious injury, and fellow full-back Aaron Hickey has some injury issues too.

Things have been developing on the Reguilon front since. On Tuesday evening, various reports are revealing that an agreement is now in place between Tottenham and Brentford for him to move.

Date deal will be done revealed

The deal will be another loan, rather than a permanent transfer. There has not yet been any mention of an option to buy at the end of it, but in any case, it should give Reguilon the regular gametime he needs to make himself visible to potential suitors again.

As long as the Spaniard himself agrees terms, it could all be finalised tomorrow (Wednesday), when Reguilon is due to undergo his medical with Brentford.

Reguilon remains under contract with Tottenham until 2025, but reports claim Ange Postecoglou classes him as surplus to requirements.

Destiny Udogie has been Tottenham’s main left-back this season after being integrated after a loan spell from Udinese, while Ben Davies can also be used in the same position.

Because Reguilon hasn’t made any appearances for Tottenham in 2023-24, only appearing in pre-season for Postecoglou’s side, he is eligible to leave them for a second time this season and join Brentford. Had he played for Spurs this season before or after his Man Utd loan, this move would have been impossible.

Instead, he is now on the verge of embarking on a brief new challenge across London.

Brentford will become the third different club Reguilon has represented in the Premier League. He originally signed for Spurs in 2020 from Real Madrid after a loan spell with Sevilla.

In total, he has played 67 times for Tottenham, but those appearances were spread across the first two years only of a spell he is now three-and-a-half years into.

