Medical due today after Tottenham agree second Postecoglou signing in outstanding £40m pickup

Tottenham Hotspur have quickly booked James Maddison in for a medical after agreeing a transfer fee with Leicester City for the attacking midfielder.

Maddison has become one of the likeliest players to leave Leicester this summer after their relegation to the Championship. The two main contenders to lift him immediately back up to the Premier League have been Tottenham and Newcastle.

On Tuesday, it began to sink in that Tottenham are going to be the likely winners of the transfer battle. Fabrizio Romano revealed Maddison has agreed personal terms with Spurs ahead of a move.

And on Wednesday morning, it has emerged – via Sky Sports News – that an agreement is now in place between the two clubs as well.

Leicester have accepted a bid from Tottenham in the region of £40m, which is lower than the £55m fee that has been speculated throughout the month, but was perhaps always more realistic due to the player’s contract status. In turn, Maddison will undergo a medical today.

Should that all go to plan, the England international would become the second new signing of the Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham. Yesterday, they added Guglielmo Vicario as their new goalkeeper after buying him from Empoli.

Tottenham have also completed permanent deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, but they were both already on loan at the club. Therefore, Maddison will become the second new face in their playing squad.

Only one year remains on his contract with Leicester, which has further put pressure on the Foxes to cash in on him.

Leicester lost Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa on a free transfer this summer and would not have wanted a repeat with Maddison after some financial problems in recent years.

Now, they are ready to send the 26-year-old to Tottenham, who will be the fifth club of his career after Coventry, Norwich, Aberdeen and Leicester.

‘Here we go’ for Maddison to Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that there is a verbal agreement for Tottenham to sign Maddison, giving the transfer his trademark ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Other source such as BBC Sport and the Daily Telegraph are also confirming the news.

Interestingly, the Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that Leicester have become keen on taking Harry Winks from Tottenham in the opposite direction.

After falling down the pecking order of his boyhood club, Winks spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Sampdoria, suffering relegation from Serie A. Like Maddison, the midfielder only has one year left on his contract with his current club.

However, that is a separate negotiation, rather than part of an exchange deal. Hence, more time will be needed for that to go through.

Maddison, on the other hand, is on course to become a Tottenham player imminently.

READ MORE – Harry Kane: ‘Agreement reached’ as Tottenham exit takes massive leap forward, with one club acting after Man Utd rejection