Medical passed as late Tottenham transfer races towards completion, but second deal definitely off

Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz is on the verge of joining Sevilla, though a second player will be staying in North London for the rest of the season.

Veliz left Rosario Central in August when Tottenham came calling. Ange Postecoglou’s side were convinced to pay £13million for the striker after he managed 19 goals in 63 appearances for Rosario Central, having previously graduated from their academy.

In his debut season at Tottenham, Veliz has appeared eight times, with his only goal coming in the 4-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 28.

Veliz has missed Tottenham’s last four games due to a knee problem, but he is recovering well and could soon be playing for a new side.

Earlier on transfer deadline day, it emerged that Sevilla are interested in signing the Argentina U20 international on loan.

The two clubs have agreed a deal for Veliz’s transfer and he has travelled to Spain to complete the move. According to the latest from Sky Sports, Veliz has passed a medical and is now set to be announced as a new Sevilla player.

Due to the 20-year-old’s knee issue, the medical took longer than normal. But he has ultimately passed such tests, in a boost for all parties.

The loan will not include an option or obligation for Sevilla to buy as Spurs view Veliz as being part of their long-term plans. They want him to continue his exciting development in La Liga before returning to fight for a first-team spot in the 2024-25 campaign.

Alejo Veliz heading out, Bryan Gil to stay

Veliz could have an interesting spell at Sevilla, as they are not flying as high as they normally do in La Liga. Sevilla are actually fighting against relegation as they currently sit in 16th place, just one point above the bottom three.

While Veliz is poised for a loan move elsewhere, winger Bryan Gil will remain part of Postecoglou’s squad.

Gil has been linked with several clubs this month, including Brighton, Brentford, Lazio and Fiorentina. Brighton recently held talks with Spurs about signing the Spaniard but ultimately decided against following that interest up.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Gil is now keen to remain at Spurs and try to force his way into Postecoglou’s starting eleven.

The wide man does not want to head out on loan again following spells at Valencia and Sevilla.

