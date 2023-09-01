Medical passed, as Tottenham near Bundesliga loan deal with easily achievable obligation

Tottenham are primed to offload an unwanted defender to Germany, with a report detailing how the obligation to buy in the loan agreement will be activated.

Spurs have embarked on something of a defensive clearout over the last few weeks. Indeed Djed Spence and Joe Rodon both joined Leeds United on loan, while Sergio Reguilon will officially join Manchester United via the same route at some stage today.

Elsewhere, Davinson Sanchez could depart before tonight’s 11pm English deadline, though today’s update regards Japhet Tanganga.

The 24-year-old has already said yes to joining Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on loan.

Now, according to the Athletic, Tanganga has passed a medical and the ‘final paperwork’ is all that remains before the move is announced.

Tanganga’s deal will reportedly contain a conditional obligation to buy. Per the Athletic, the obligation is set at €6m (approx. £5.1m).

Explaining what will trigger the clause, the report revealed the agreement is two-pronged.

Firstly, Augsburg must simply avoid relegation. Secondly, an as yet unspecified number of appearances must be made.

If Tanganga plays well, both of those conditions will fall into place and his temporary move could become permanent next summer.

In other Tottenham transfer news, Fabrizio Romano gave the club’s move for Nottingham Forest frontman, Brennan Johnson, his signature “here we go” confirmation.

Tottenham have committed to a total package worth £45m (including add-ons) to prise the Wales international out of the City Ground.