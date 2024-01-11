Medicals underway as double Tottenham exit nears completion; transfer fees, contract clauses all confirmed

Tottenham are on the cusp of offloading Djed Spence and Eric Dier and the full details in their exits have emerged, while Spurs are also lining up arrival number three, according to reports.

Spurs have been by far the busiest Premier League side this month, with Ange Postecoglou’s request for their business to be done early clearly taken on board by the club.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has signed on a six-month loan that contains an option to buy worth €17m. A package worth €30m has been agreed for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin and Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Thursday morning that an official announcement is all that awaits.

Exits are also on the agenda, with right-back Spence and centre-half Dier both on the way out.

Spence, 23, had been loaned to Championship side Leeds United for the full season. However, amid suspected attitude problems, Leeds opted to send the defender back six months early.

Tottenham quickly put Spence back on the market and he’s been included as a sweetener in the Dragusin deal.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, transfer guru Romano reported Spence is undergoing a medical in Italy.

Spence will join Genoa on a six-month loan that contains a €10m option to buy. The option is not an obligation. Tottenham will also cover 100 percent of Spence’s salary during the loan.

Elsewhere, Eric Dier has arrived in Germany ahead of his own medical with Bayern Munich.

Dier agreed personal terms with Bayern last week and per Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, will sign a one-and-a-half year contract running until the summer of 2025 that also contains an option for an extra 12 months.

Plettenberg and Romano both noted Tottenham will receive a fee of roughly €4m for the 29-year-old. While that may not sound like much, it’s important to note Dier would’ve become a free agent at season’s end if not sold this month.

Tottenham want signing No 3

Exits are close to crossing the line and winger Bryan Gil is also on the chopping block. PSV Eindhoven and Fiorentina have both registered interest.

However, Spurs might not be finished from an arrivals standpoint, with the Independent claiming a box-to-box midfielder is now the sole focus.

On that front, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has emerged as Postecoglou’s premier target and the Independent stated the Blues are open to selling for the right price. Various outlets all agree the magic number is £50m.

TEAMtalk has since learned Chelsea are planning a late-window assault to try and help arrest their ailing season.

Two big-money signings are wanted and Mauricio Pochettino has been told funds from Gallagher’s potential sale would be fully reinvested in new recruits.

The full details on Chelsea’s January plans and Tottenham’s pursuit of Gallagher can be found below…

