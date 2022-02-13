Tottenham slammed for midfield signings compared to ‘fantastic’ Wolves business

Paul Merson has compared the midfield of Tottenham and Wolves ahead of Sunday’s clash and claims the two club’s transfer business is ‘chalk and cheese’.

Talented Wolves pairing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are expected to face-off against Spurs in north London, with Merson stating that the Molineux outfit have worked much better in the transfer market than Antonio Contre’s men.

Spurs have had major issues controlling games from their engine room this season. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s form has dipped this term, while Oliver Skipp has shown flashes of his quality and Harry Winks has proved inconsistent at best.

January signing Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to make his first start for the club on Sunday. The Uruguay star impressed as a second-half substitute in the midweek loss to Southampton.

But Wolves will look to get their upper hand with their quality, and Merson echoed the comments of Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling when discussing the Portuguese pairing.

Gareth Bale signs pre contract agreement with Spurs as Real Madrid exit looms Gareth Bale could return to Tottenham as a free agent when his Real Madrid contract ends this summer

“Of those 136 Premier League games, because they came at the same time,” said Stelling. “Moutinho’s played 130. And Neves has played 129, which is wow. Talk about fantastic signings.”

Midfield comparisons vast

Merson responded: “Now that’s completely different to what you were talking about at Tottenham. Chalk and cheese.

“You look at the signings and recruitment they have done compared to Tottenham, it’s chalk and cheese.”

Sunday’s result could end up having a big impact on the European spots, especially if Wolves win.

Bruno’s Lage’s men are currently two points behind Tottenham, although Spurs do have a game in hand.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz’s father reveals why Man Utd, Tottenham were snubbed in favour of Liverpool