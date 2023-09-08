Messi, Enzo Fernandez in agreement over Tottenham man who is ‘best in the world’ in his position

Cristian Romero has had a brilliant start to the new season

Argentina duo Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez are both in agreement about the quality of Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, who they feel is currently the ‘best in the world’ at his position.

Romero has started the new season in superb form for Ange Postecoglou’s men, scoring twice in a four-game unbeaten start that sees Spurs sitting second in the Premier League table.

The 25-year-old has also formed a solid-looking partnership with summer signing Micky van de Ven at the heart of Postecoglou’s back line.

Romero’s impressive start has also seen him named in Whoscored’s best XI for August, in a team that is based across Europe’s top-five leagues.

And the World Cup winner appears to have taken his fine form with him while on international duty after earning plaudits from Messi and Fernandez.

Indeed, Romero played a starring role as the Albiceleste overcame Ecuador 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni was also blown away by Romero’s showing, claiming Romero played a ‘incredible game’.

Messi stunned at form of Spurs star Romero

Meanwhile, Messi, who netted the match-winner with a well-executed free-kick, labelled the Spurs star’s performance as ‘amazing’.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is also the favourite to win an eighth, told Telemundo: “For me, he [Cuti Romero] is the best defender in the world right now. Amazing performance tonight, man of the match.”

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez also agreed with Messi’s statement, adding on an Instagram post: “The best central in the world.”

Romero is due to return to action for Tottenham on September 16 when they host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

