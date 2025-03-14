Micky van de Ven delivers Tottenham fitness update after Postecoglou admission

Injury-plagued Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven is hopeful his problems are now all behind him after coming through an hour of his latest return to action unscathed, after Ange Postecoglou described the process that will hopefully keep him off the sidelines.

The Netherlands international impressed on his first start since a fleeting return to the side in late January, as Spurs beat AZ 3-1 in the Europa League to set up a quarter-final against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt next month.

Van de Ven suffered two setbacks when he tried to return from a hamstring injury he suffered in October, first against Chelsea in early December and then against Elfsborg in Europe – both times leading to him missing games again as a result.

His importance to Tottenham cannot be underestimated either, with Van de Ven’s incredible recovery pace key to playing the high line and the rest of the team being able to press higher up the pitch.

And, speaking after the win over AZ, the 23-year-old revealed the struggles he has gone through to try and get back to peak fitness.

“It’s been really difficult; it has been a long time,” he said. “My first [injury] happened against City and then against Chelsea, a re-injury and afterwards some little problems.

“It was really tough, but I’m really happy to be back and just make sure I’m staying fit now for the rest of the season.

“I’m really excited and happy to be back. I came through the 60 minutes feeling well.

“I feel good so hopefully, I can build up from this.”

Specialists still working on Van de Ven mechanics

Speaking after Van de Ven’s last short-lived return against Elfsborg on January 30, Postecoglou admitted that the Dutch defender would spend time seeing specialists to work on the “mechanics” of his body, including his running style, to ensure he could remain fit long-term.

And, adding more details to that approach, Van de Ven added: “It was just some problems and I didn’t really feel comfortable, that was the thing.

“The gaffer and the medical team made a decision to manage me for training and match minutes to make sure I was 100 per cent fit when I come back.

“I was 100 per cent fit for sure but after the Elfsborg game I didn’t really feel comfortable [in] myself but I wanted to keep pushing. Then they made the decision to keep me back to make sure 100 per cent I was good.

“Of course, you need to [work on] your running technique and I also did it at [former club] Volendam. I know what to do and that’s the thing. But now also [the medical staff] help me. Specialists from outside Spurs came in to help me with my hamstring and help me with different things, so it’s really good to have them here.”

Asked if he was confident he could start three games a week if necessary, van de Ven added: “I feel good, so we’re going to see what happens now.”

His next test will come against Fulham on Sunday, as Spurs look to get back to winning ways in the league at Craven Cottage.

