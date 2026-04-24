Micky van de Ven has little intention of signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, regardless of whether the club avoid relegation, with sources close to the situation telling TEAMtalk that the Dutch defender is already looking towards a move away.

Van de Ven has been one of Spurs’ standout performers since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2023 and is now emerging as one of the most in-demand centre-backs ahead of the summer window.

The 23-year-old remains under contract until 2029, placing Tottenham in a strong position on paper. However, sources indicate that Van de Ven has made it clear internally that he sees his future away from north London.

Spurs actually attempted to open talks over a new deal at the start of 2025, but negotiations have failed to progress, with the player’s stance hardening over the past 12 months.

Sources indicate that Van de Ven, who has not been at his best this season, grew frustrated during Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, and matters have not improved under subsequent spells led by Thomas Frank and former interim chief Igor Tudor.

While the defender is understood to admire current boss Roberto De Zerbi, there is little expectation that this will change his desire to move on.

We can reveal that Van de Ven’s representatives have now made it clear to Tottenham that he would like to leave this summer, alerting a number of top clubs across Europe.

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Clubs queuing up for Tottenham star Ven de Ven

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all showing strong interest in the left-sided centre-back, while Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation as they explore options to strengthen with a natural left-footer, having previously tracked Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Tottenham’s stance could also be influenced by developments elsewhere in the squad.

The future of defensive partner Cristian Romero remains uncertain, with the Argentina international also understood to be open to a move, amid constant interest from Atletico Madrid, despite signing a new contract last summer.

Spurs are already planning for potential changes. A verbal agreement is in place for Marcos Senesi to arrive on a free transfer, should the club stay up, while highly-rated Croatian youngster Luka Vuskovic is due to return to the club.

As a result, sources suggest Tottenham are not ruling out the possibility of both Van de Ven and Romero departing as part of a wider defensive reshuffle.

With interest mounting and the player’s intentions clear, Van de Ven is shaping up to be one of the key names to watch as the summer transfer window approaches.

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