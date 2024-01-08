Micky van de Ven gives big update on chances of return to Tottenham starting XI at Man Utd

Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven has given an update on his chances of returning to the starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester United.

The Netherlands star was back on the bench for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury against Chelsea at the start of November and received a rousing reception from the fans when he warmed up on the sidelines during the FA Cup win over Burnley.

Ange Postecoglou revealed on Thursday that the summer signing was back in full training but resisted the temptation to bring him on as Spurs won courtesy of a stunning late strike from Pedro Porro.

The 22-year-old made a promising start to life in north London as Tottenham sat top of the Premier League after 10 games before tearing his hamstring in the loss to Chelsea, a game where Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie also saw red.

Van de Ven’s return is certainly a timely one, with Ben Davies picking up a hamstring issue of his own late in the win over the Clarets.

And with Cristian Romero still sidelined, Ashley Phillips offloaded to Plymouth and Eric Dier completely out of favour, Van de ven is sure to needed at Old Trafford.

And he certainly appears confident he will be able to tackle the Red Devils.

Van de Ven told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to be back.

“It’s always a good feeling to be back with the squad and be on the bench. Next week a big game is coming so hopefully I’ll get some minutes over there.

“I’m feeling fit, I have no pain anymore, so I think I’m ready. It’s long, it was like 10 weeks I’ve been out, it’s frustrating when you have to watch from the sidelines.

“It’s a really good time for the players to come back, it’s an important second half of the season ahead so hopefully everybody will stay fit, and we’ll see what will happen.”

If he is to start, Van de Ven will likely start alongside Emerson Royal at the heart of the Spurs defence, if Davies is not fit to feature.

Royal had his best game so far playing in an unfamiliar central role against Burnley and at least gives Postecoglou balance as a right-footer, with Van de Ven naturally left-footed.

