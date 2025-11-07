Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in their quest to keep Micky van de Ven away from the clutches of Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to a transfer journalist.

With both Liverpool and Real Madrid on the hunt for a new centre-back in 2026, Van de Ven’s name has found its way on the radar of the defending Premier League champions and the Spanish powerhouse. The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in English football since his £34million (€39m, $45m) move from VfL Wolfsburg in 2023 and is still only 24.

Liverpool are said to have taken a shine to Van de Ven, as the Merseyside club look to bring in a top-class centre-back in 2026, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Van de Ven, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher.

However, Tottenham are in no mood to part ways with one of their prized assets, with journalist Graeme Bailey revealing that the defender himself is ready to sign a new deal with Spurs and extend his stay at north London beyond the summer of 2029.

Bailey told TBR: “A new deal for Van de Ven is emerging as one of Tottenham’s priorities under Vinai Venkatesham’s reign, and talks have already been taking place since the summer.

“But this is both ways, Van de Ven is very happy at Tottenham, he has settled in brilliantly since he arrived, having now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best, and his partnership with Cristian Romero is on par with anything in the game.

“Romero plays a part here; his decision not to seek a move in the summer has an impact on Van de Ven, who is ready to follow in his steps and sign, and he will be rewarded with similar terms to those of his Argentine colleague.

“Yes, both Spurs and Van de Ven are aware of interest; there is no denying that. Spurs believe he is one of the best anywhere in Europe, and they are recognising this with this prospective new deal. Talks are set to accelerate this month.”

Van de Ven has made 66 appearances for Tottenham so far in his career, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the process.

How highly Tottenham rate Micky van de Ven – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham rate Van de Ven so highly that last season’s Europa League winners will not even entertain talks over selling him until another club is willing to pay over £90million (€102m, $118.5m) for him.

Sources close to Tottenham have told us that there is “zero intention” to part ways with Van de Ven.

However, the Premier League club do accept that, to match the Dutchman’s ambitions, they will need to keep on qualifying for the Champions League.

We understand that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Van de Ven, who has proved so far at Tottenham that he has the quality to play for a club of that stature.

