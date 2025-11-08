The Micky van de Ven moment for Tottenham against Man Utd that may put off Real Madrid – ‘Not my fault, it’s yours’

Micky van de Ven produced yet another impressive performance for Tottenham Hotspur in their draw with Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there was one particular moment that might raise a red flag for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid on the hunt for a new centre-back in 2026, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season. While Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are very tempting options for Los Blancos given that they will become free agents next summer, the Spanish and European giants are keeping a close eye on Van de Ven, too.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Real Madrid have ‘a genuine interest’ in Van de Ven, whose ‘composure under pressure and ability to neutralise high-calibre forwards’ have blown away the Spanish club’s scouts.

There is no doubt that Madrid would have been impressed with Van de Ven’s performance at the back in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Van de Ven made a late world-class tackle on Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko in the second half and, for most parts, looked solid defensively, with TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist noting that he “hasn’t put a foot wrong” and naming him as his Player Of the Match.

However, there was one particular moment that Madrid will not have been pleased with.

After Man Utd’s first goal in the 32nd minute, which came after Bryan Mbeumo met a cross into the box and headed the ball past Guglielmo Vicario, Van de Ven was caught on camera slamming his Tottenham team-mate Pape Matar Sarr for his mistake in the build-up.

The Dutchman was clearly not happy at being caught out, and while Sarr was at fault for the goal, Van de Ven publicly giving him a piece of his mind was unsavoury.

Real Madrid are (arguably) the biggest club in the world and expect their players to act with class on the pitch and support their team-mates.

While it is understandable that tensions boil over, for 24-year-old Van de Ven to publicly berate Sarr was unsavoury.

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch was following the match for TNT Sports, and during the half-time discussion, the pundit said that he did not like that moment from Van de Ven.

Crouch said about Van de Ven at half time: “I think it is a public display so the crowd knows it’s not my fault, it’s yours.

“I prefer it not to be so public like that.

“I think Van de Ven maybe, he could have made more of an angle, but you have to say, Sarr’s weight of pass wasn’t good at all.”

How the media rated Micky van de Ven’s performance against Man Utd

According to WhoScored, against Man Utd, Van de Ven had a pass accuracy of 89.1% and took 67 touches of the ball.

The Dutchman, who is well-known for his pace, also made two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances.

Football.London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent, Alasdair Gold, gave Van de Ven 7 out of 10 for his performance.

Gold wrote: ‘Caught out ahead of Mbeumo’s first half goal with an awkward pass from Sarr.

‘Other than one run into trouble, the Dutchman was good, making a terrific sliding challenge to deny Sesko in front of goal.’

London World also rated the Real Madrid target’s display 7 out of 10 and noted: ‘The midweek hero had the stadium cheering when driving forwards early on.

‘Needs to not get too carried away with that – losing possession in a dangerous place when attempting another dribble in the first half. Lucky not to see that punished.

‘Great tackle on Sesko in a dangerous moment after Spurs levelled.’

Tottenham fan website, Spurs Web, wrote about Van de Ven while giving him 6 out of 10: ‘The corners Tottenham managed all game were poor in terms of delivery, perhaps down to Kudus’ absence.

‘Van de Ven, however, put in a solid display at the back as United barely threatened all match.

‘The Dutchman made a crucial recovery tackle to deny Sesko, who was bearing down on goal right after Spurs’ equaliser.’

Van de Ven earned 7 out of 10 from The London Evening Standard, who observed: ‘Always delivers. Sensational challenge to deny Benjamin Sesko late on.

‘Maybe too confident at times in charging out of defence with the ball and could have been punished.’

