Amid Real Madrid’s quest to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has demonstrated why he would be just as good, if not better, for Xabi Alonso’s side with a hugely impressive performance against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season, Madrid are on the hunt for a new defender. Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate is Real Madrid’s number one centre-back target, but there is also interest in Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano.

Konate, Guehi and Upamecano are out of contract at Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich, respectively, at the end of the season, and Real Madrid view them as perfect bargain signings.

However, Los Blancos are not just looking into the free agency market, with Real Madrid also taking an interest in Tottenham defender Van de Ven, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on September 19: “I was told Konate was the one they have considered most likely but clearly they have eyes on other players too. It is interesting that they are also now being linked with Micky van de Ven because I have heard that this might be a situation to watch across this season.

“At this stage I don’t believe there is any contact involved or anything like that, but Madrid want to turn people’s heads and if Van de Ven looks to raise his profile from Spurs then it is feasible he would see Madrid as a potential place to move to.

“I think he has been a player of interest to them for quite a while so we will have to wait and see if they make the jump to a more active pursuit.”

Van de Ven has established himself as a hugely important player for Tottenham and is one of the first names on manager Thomas Frank’s teamsheet when he is fit and available.

The Netherlands international centre-back was the star of the show against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, as Tottenham beat the Toffees 3-0 in the Premier League game.

Van de Ven, who was the captain for Tottenham for the match in the absence of Cristian Romero, headed twice in the first half from corners.

The 24-year-old, who is known for his pace, had a pass accuracy of 88.7%, won one header, and made one tackle, three interceptions and seven clearances, according to WhoScored.

Gary Neville impressed with Tottenham star Micky van de Ven

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was hugely impressed with Van de Ven’s performance and noted that he is now adding goals to his game.

Neville said on his podcast: “He’s always looked great, Van de Ven. You just look at him with that left foot and the way he strides forward and his presence.

“But you know, five goals from set pieces, you start to add that to your game as well, and Danso did well alongside him.”

Tottenham are trying to convince Van de Ven to sign a new contract, with TBR reporting on September 11 that the north London outfit plan to double his wages from £50,000 per week to £100,000 per week.

Van de Ven cost Tottenham a total of £43million (€49.7m, $58.2m) when they signed him from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023.

The Dutch star is under contract at last season’s Europa League winners until the summer of 2029.

Van de Ven’s agent has previously publicly backed the centre-back to star for Madrid one day.

Jose Fortes told Marca in April 2025: “Micky also has the level to one day play for a big club like Real Madrid.”

Fortes added: “For my players, effort is non-negotiable. I wasn’t a good footballer, but that’s why I know how to help them.

“Micky fits this quality; he’s a born worker. After his injury, he’ll return to a high level, on par with any big club.”

Former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara believes that Van de Ven is better than William Saliba of Arsenal and is good enough to start for Madrid.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT in October 2024: “He (Van de Ven) is unbelievable. I would go as far as to say the best centre-half in the world right now.”

When fellow host and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy mentioned Saliba, O’Hara replied: “He is better than Saliba. Come on, mate. He has got way more than Saliba. Come on, don’t compare him to Saliba.”

O’Hara further added: “Saliba is brilliant, he is fantastic, don’t get me wrong. Great centre-half. But, don’t tell me Saliba has proved it. He has won nothing. Van de Ven is better than Saliba right now.

“Don’t compare him to Saliba, compare him to Van Dijk or Rudiger at Real Madrid or a top centre-half in the world.

“Saliba is a really good player, a top player, but let’s calm down a little bit, Arsenal have won nothing yet.

“Van de Ven is the best centre-half in the world right now. Right now on form, he walks into any team.

“He gets into Liverpool’s team, he gets into Real Madrid’s team, he gets into Manchester City’s team, he walks into any team in the world. Does Saliba play over Rudiger?”

