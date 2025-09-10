Real Madrid have identified Micky van de Ven as a potential target, with Tottenham Hotspur naming their price for the star defender, according to the report, which has also revealed how the Dutchman views a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, as TEAMtalk analyses why this is good news for Arsenal.

Madrid have embarked on a new era under Xabi Alonso, who took over at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last season following Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to step down and take charge of the Brazil national team.

Los Blancos made three major defensive signings in the summer transfer window, with centre-back Dean Huijsen, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and left-back Alvaro Carreras making the moves from Bournemouth, Liverpool and Benfica, respectively.

The Spanish powerhouse are still on the hunt for another centre-back for the long term, with Liverpool and France international star Ibrahima Konate a key target for Real Madrid.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid plan to snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

According to Fichajes, Madrid have taken a shine to another Premier League defender, with Micky van de Ven being viewed as ‘an ideal fit’ for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez’s project under manager Alonso.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Madrid are ‘closely monitoring’ the development of the Tottenham and Netherlands international centre-back.

Real Madrid have been impressed with the 24-year-old’s consistency, with the Spanish and European giants’ coaching staff admiring ‘his ability to anticipate, his clean ball movement, and his decisive command of his own penalty area’.

The report has noted that Tottenham do not want to sell Van de Ven and hope that he stays part of manager Thomas Frank’s team for years to come.

However, Tottenham have set a price on Van de Ven, which, according to the report, is €80million (£69m, $93.6m).

Fichajes has added that Van de Ven’s ‘entourage’ have welcomed Madrid’s interest in the defender, with the report speculating that the Spurs star would find it hard to turn down the chance of joining arguably the world’s biggest club.

DON’T MISS 🌐Ranking every player Real Madrid have signed on transfer deadline day: Ramos, Bale…

Why Arsenal will be happy with Real Madrid pursuit of Van de Ven

While Fichajes is not among the most reliable media outlets, it must be noted that this is not the first time that Real Madrid have been linked with Van de Ven, who, according to former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou on the Premier League club’s official website in March 2024, has “no ceiling” and is “growing all the time”.

Another Spanish news outlet reported in December 2024 that Van de Ven was on Madrid’s shortlist of targets for January 2025 when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of Los Blancos.

In April 2025, Van de Ven’s agent, Jose Fortes, said that the defender is good enough to play for Madrid and told Marca: “Micky also has the level to play one day in a big club like Real Madrid. In addition, Madrid need a player behind him with his characteristics”.

Van de Ven is just 24 now and can still grow and develop as a footballer, so a move to Real Madrid is not impossible.

While Tottenham fans will be worried about Madrid’s reported interest in Van de Ven, Arsenal will be overjoyed.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Saliba is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2027, and the two parties are in talks over a new deal.

While Arsenal are confident that Saliba will put pen to paper on a new deal, everyone in the industry is aware that the lure of Madrid is hard to resist.

If Madrid sign Van de Ven, then they would not have any need to bring in Saliba, too, especially with Konate looking very likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and Huijsen joining Los Blancos in the summer.

Latest Real Madrid news: Arsenal midfielder wanted Los Blancos, Konate boost

A top Arsenal star wanted to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window before he moved to the north London club in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Ibrahima Konate as a free agent next summer, with the defender out of contract at defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the name of the Real Madrid playmaker that Arsenal wanted to sign when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of Los Blancos.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?