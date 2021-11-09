Tottenham midfield target slammed for being ‘distracted’ by transfer talk

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been slammed by the Italian press after being accused of being ‘distracted’ ahead of a potential transfer.

The 24-year-old is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Milan. However, it is strongly anticipated that he will look to walk away from the Serie A giants on a free contract in the summer of 2022.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs, with Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG all monitoring his situation.

Indeed, a recent report suggested that Kessie was on his way to north London after Antonio Conte’s arrival.

However, Spurs could be scuppered by their old boss Mauricio Pochettino, who wants the player in Paris.

United are also a realistic option, with a midfield reshuffle needed to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Spurs' three-man shortlist from Serie A Antonio Conte has a reported three-man shortlist from the Serie A for January's transfer window, with more news on former Italy forward Antonio Cassano slamming Spurs pair Conte and Fabio Paratici.

For their part, Milan will attempt to ward off any potential interest in their star. Indeed, Corriere dello Sport reports that the Italian giants are preparing to make a fresh attempt to keep Kessie.

The report adds that Milan are not worried by Kessie’s recent performances and are determined that he remains.

Kessie contract impasse remains

But despite all the goodwill on Milan’s part, a new contract is yet to be agreed with Kessie’s agent George Atangana.

The dynamic midfielder’s performance levels have been questioned by the Italian media. Kessie gave away a penalty in the derby against Inter last weekend.

However, Milan coach Stefano Pioli insists that “there are no problems” with the player. He also confirmed his own desire that Kessie stays put.

“I would like Kessie to sign,” he told the Italian media. “The negotiations go on between the club and his agent, and I don’t think it’s the time to worry.”

“With Franck, I only talk about matters relating to the pitch. I always see him as positive and serene, there are no problems.”

READ MORE: ‘Desperate’ Tottenham star convinced ‘world class’ Conte will transform team