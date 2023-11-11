Midfielder set for immediate Tottenham return as disastrous move implodes in Levy’s face

Galatasaray are reportedly in talks with Tottenham over ending the loan arrangement of Tanguy Ndombele early – with the Frenchman’s struggles handing Daniel Levy a fresh setback in his efforts to claw back some of their club-record outlay on the midfielder.

The 26-year-old is Tottenham’s most-costly signing, having moved to north London in a deal that ultimately topped £63m from Lyon in 2019. But with just 91 appearances and 10 goals to his name for Spurs, his signing has proved to be one of the club’s most costly mistakes.

Indeed, having not played for Tottenham since the 2021/22 season, Ndombele has spent time on loan with previous club Lyon as well as Italian outfit Napoli last year.

It was in Naples where Ndombele helped Gli Azzurri to a first league title in some 33 years – sparking wild celebrations on the Amalfi Coast.

It also suggested Spurs might finally have found a buyer for their midfield enigma, with Napoli holding an option – worth an estimated €30m – to make the move permanent.

Sadly for Levy, Napoli did not take up that option, sending the seven-times capped France international back to north London.

And while new boss Ange Postecoglou did take a look at the player when first taking on the Tottenham reins, it was decided that Ndombele could once again move on, this time joining Turkish champions Galatasaray in the latest chapter of what has proved a nomadic existence.

Sadly, Ndombele’s time in Istanbul has not gone well and, after just seven appearances – six of which have been off the bench – Galasataray are keen to renege on the season-long loan arrangement.

And while they also had an option to make the move permanent for €21m, they will also be clearly not taking up that option.

Ndombele set to return to Tottenham after Galatasaray failure

Ideally, Tottenham would not want to negotiate the termination of such an arrangement early, given Gala agreed to the terms for the entirety of the season.

However, with the midfielder having no future in north London, frustrated Spurs chairman Daniel Levy knows the player needs regular game-time if he is to find a buyer for the unwanted midfielder.

To that end, reports in Turkey claim a reluctant Levy will have little option but to negotiate the termination of the loan and will instead try, in conjunction with the player’s agent, fix the player up with a move elsewhere.

His deal at Spurs is just to expire in summer 2025 and Tottenham are fast running out of time and options to claw back any meaningful fee on their initial £63m outlay.

And with Gala’s permanent option set at just €21m (£18.4m) anyway, as per Transfermarkt, his next loan arrangement will potentially have the same arrangement in place, or less.

Either way, the move to Turkey could not have gone worse with the arrangement imploding in Levy’s face.

Ndombele beefburger incident played down

Reports in Turkey claim Galatasaray are unhappy with Ndombele’s fitness and workrate for the side and that is the primary reason behind the club having second thoughts on him.

Indeed, it was recently claimed the player’s diet was also causing some concerns amid a high-profile beefburger incident.

However, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has moved to play down those claims and insists it is only down to injury that has held Ndombele back.

“Ndombele had an injury in the groin area, he started working on last week,” Buruk stated. “There is very ugly news about this and that about a hamburger, but that is a lie. I trust him very much.”

Ndombele’s seven appearances for the Turkish champions so far have comprised a mere 123 minutes, with just one start to his name.

