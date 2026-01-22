Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sign Mika Marmol from Las Palmas in the January transfer window in a bargain deal, according to a report, as the future of Radu Dragusin at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains hugely uncertain.

Dragusin is unlikely to stay at Tottenham for the second half of the season, with both AS Roma and Napoli keen on the Romania international defender.

While Napoli, now under the management of former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, have made enquiries, Roma want to make a loan deal with an option to buy, subject to certain conditions.

Tottenham are said to be willing to sell Dragusin for €20million (£17.3m, $23.3m), with the Italian media claiming that the 23-year-old himself is ‘pushing for Roma’.

This has led Spurs, who won the Europa League last season, to pursue a deal for former Barcelona central defender Mika Marmol.

According to Sports Boom, Tottenham are keen on a deal for Marmol should Dragun depart.

The former Barcelona defender is out of contract at Las Palmas at the end of the season and is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Segunda Division club.

The 24-year-old is a former Barcelona centre-back who is also able to play as a left-back.

There is a release clause of £10million (€11.5m, $13.4m) in Marmol’s contract at Las Palmas, according to the report.

Las Palmas got relegated from LaLiga at the end of last season and are now playing in the second tier of Spanish football.

Marmol has made 86 appearances for Los Amarillos so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

Barcelona step aside for Tottenham to complete Mika Marmol deal

No other source is reporting Tottenham’s interest in Marmol, so we need to be cautious about this particular rumour.

However, it is not out of the realms of possibility that Spurs will want a defender should Dragusin leave, even though he has only just come back from a long-term ACL injury and has not made a huge impact at the north London club this season.

If Tottenham do plan to bid for Marmol, then they will be pleased to know that Barcelona are ‘unlikely’ to move for the defender in the January transfer window, according to the report.

Barcelona have a 50% stake in Marmol’s rights, so it would be beneficial for them should Tottenham land the 24-year-old this month.

Mundo Deportivo, a Barcelona-leaning Catalan sports publication, also reported on January 3, 2026, that the Catalan giants own 50% of Marmol’s economic rights.

The report claimed that Las Palmas ‘already consider his departure a foregone conclusion’, and quoted the club’s president, Miguel Angel Ramírez as saying: “Renewing Mika ‘s contract is complicated.

“We’ll keep fighting to keep him, but it’s difficult. There are important teams that want his services, and we can’t compete with them.”

While Sports Boom has reported Marmol’s release clause to be worth £10million (€11.5m, $13.4m), according to Mundo Deportivo, it is €10m (£8.7m, $11.7m).

Whatever the case may be, it would be a very cheap deal for Tottenham.

