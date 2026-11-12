Tottenham ready to terminate Mikey Moore loan as Rangers reach decision on January return – Exclusive

Mikey Moore could move to a different club in January

Tottenham Hotspur will consider terminating Mikey Moore’s loan situation in January after the young winger has struggled to establish himself at Bundesliga side Cologne, with TEAMtalk sources evaluating the prospect of a Rangers return.

Sources indicate that both Spurs and Cologne could agree to end Moore’s stay in Germany, which would free up the 19-year-old winger to move elsewhere for the second half of the season.

Moore joined Cologne in the summer seeking regular first-team football, yet he has found minutes and form hard to come by in Germany’s top flight.

Cologne currently have no interest in making the temporary arrangement a permanent transfer next summer, with both parties understood to be willing to part ways when the winter window opens.

Such a move would allow Spurs to reassess the teenager’s development pathway and explore alternative moves, where he might receive more consistent opportunities.

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Rangers not pursuing Moore return

Rangers, meanwhile, are not actively pursuing a return for Moore.

The Ibrox club completed a busy summer of recruitment and currently have no plans to bring the winger back on loan in January. Nonetheless, Moore himself has made clear that he retains a long-term affection for the Scottish club and hopes to return to Ibrox at some point in his career.

If the opportunity arose, both Rangers and Moore would be forced to consider it. For Spurs, however, the priority remains ensuring Moore continues to progress.

Having impressed in the club’s youth ranks, with the first-team squad at times and a brilliant loan spell in Glasgow, the forward’s limited impact in Germany will force a reassessment.

Ending the Cologne loan early would give the club greater control over his next destination, whether that involves another temporary spell elsewhere or a return to north London.

Any January decision will hinge on Moore’s form between now and the window, as well as the availability of suitable clubs.

Cologne’s reluctance to pursue a permanent deal, however, removes one potential future outcome.

And, while Moore’s expressed desire to play at Ibrox again will bring Rangers fans great joy, there would need to be a lot of dominoes falling into place for that to happen.