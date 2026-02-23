Rangers are desperate to keep hold of Tottenham star Mikey Moore

Rangers are eager to secure the services of on-loan Tottenham Hotspur forward Mikey Moore for another season, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the young Englishman’s stance on remaining at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old winger, who joined Rangers on a season-long loan in the summer of 2025, has impressed under manager Danny Rohl, contributing five goals, three assists, and several moments of flair that have endeared him to the Ibrox faithful.

Chants of “Mikey, Mikey Moore” have become a regular feature at games, reflecting his rapid rise in popularity.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Rangers view Moore as a key part of their plans moving forward. The club is keen to retain his services beyond the current campaign, believing another year in Glasgow would further aid his development amid competitive Scottish Premiership action and potential European involvement.

Crucially, Moore appears equally enthusiastic about extending his stay. He has spoken positively about his time north of the border, highlighting how much he is enjoying the environment at Ibrox.

His family is also settled and content with the arrangement, and they would support him remaining for another season to continue building experience and confidence.

From Tottenham’s perspective, the North London club would consider a further loan move if it guarantees the teenager regular first-team football. However, the situation could shift depending on Spurs’ own fortunes. Should Tottenham suffer relegation to the Championship, things could change dramatically…

Tottenham would BLOCK Rangers deal if relegated

Tottenham would prefer to keep Moore in their squad for the 2026/27 season if they do suffer a damaging drop to the Championship.

The London club have endured a dismal season and sit 16th in the Premier League table, just four points above the relegation zone. Igor Tudor’s interim reign got off to the worst possible start with a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, which has only added to the pressure.

But playing in the second tier could provide Moore with the minutes and platform to push for a prominent role upon the club’s potential return to the Premier League.

With no purchase option included in his initial loan deal, negotiations will focus on another temporary switch to Rangers. For now, all parties seem aligned on prioritising game time for the highly-rated prospect.

As the campaign progresses, Moore’s continued form could strengthen Rangers’ case, while Tottenham will weigh whether another year of senior exposure in Scotland outweighs integrating him directly into their plans.

The coming months promise to be pivotal in deciding the next chapter for one of England’s brightest young talents.

